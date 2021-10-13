Published: 2:59 PM October 13, 2021

Sulayman Sucu, 25, who manages Figs & Grain, is one of many who oppose the Planet Organic opening in Broadway Market. - Credit: Charissa Cheong

Planet Organic still plans to open on Broadway Market, despite a petition with thousands of signatures voicing concerns over its impact on family-run businesses.

The petition currently has 3,383 signatures from residents calling on Hackney Council to prevent the store from opening.

Planet Organic is a chain of organic London supermarkets who aim to up their store numbers from seven to 18 by 2025.

The site where Planet Organic plans to open in Broadway Market later this year or early next year. - Credit: Charissa Cheong

Broadway Market is largely occupied by independent businesses like Sulayman Sucu, 25, who manages Figs & Grain, his family’s store.

Figs & Grain in Broadway Market. - Credit: Charissa Cheong

Sucu said he was concerned about the large size of the Planet Organic site, which might drive smaller shops out of business.

He added: “Once those independent shops start to close, you lose the whole essence of the road. What will be next, a McDonalds?”

Broadway Market is largely occupied by Independent business, many family-run. - Credit: Charissa Cheong

He said that Broadway Market stores have banded together around the petition, but he wishes that MPs and councillors would be more vocal about protecting small businesses.

Hisar Aslan, 38, owner of Westgate Street’s London Field Express, said 50 per cent of his produce is organic and he would have to consider letting go of employees if footfall dropped due to competition with the new chain.

London Fields Express shop in Broadway Market. - Credit: Charissa Cheong

Not all vendors chose to sign the petition, however, and Mico Altun, 38, who has owned organic grocery Sultan Food & Wine for 21 years, said he is not worried about the proposed Planet Organic.

Mico Altun, 38, who has owned organic grocery Sultan Food & Wine for 21 years, said he is not worried about the proposed Planet Organic. - Credit: Charissa Cheong



He continued: “Competition is everywhere. To anyone who wants to open a shop here, all I say good luck.”

A council spokesperson clarified that the site Planet Organic plans to move into is privately owned and that the council cannot control which businesses move onto the street.

Broadway Market in Hackney. - Credit: Charissa Cheong

Planet Organic buying director Al Overton said: “What really matters to us is helping our local communities, which is why we always support local initiatives, schools and charities in our neighbourhoods, as well as ensuring leftover food is distributed to the community via Olio and Too Good To Go.”

“We have been supporting charities like Made In Hackney for many years and we are also speaking with Hackney Council to become an employer partner; providing apprenticeship and mentorship programs to the Hackney community.

“The new shop will be 2,450sqft, similar to our neighbouring shops.”

Planet Organic plans to open its Broadway Market store in December 2021, or in the early months of 2022.