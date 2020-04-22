Photographer captures her Dalston Street in coronavirus lockdown

Romana, baby Leyla, Isaac and Ayten have lived on the street since 1977 and are originally from Kashmir - a region located in the northwestern Indian subcontinent which is claimed by both India and Pakistan. Picture: Zo� Savitz Zo� Savitz || www.zoesavitz.com

Whilst taking photos of her neighbours under lockdown a Dalston photographer has shown community can flourish despite social distancing restrictions.

Tracey has lived on the street for 5 years and is from Cheshire. Picture: Zo� Savitz Tracey has lived on the street for 5 years and is from Cheshire. Picture: Zo� Savitz

Zoë Savitz spent around 20 minutes with each household on her street standing on the pavement and chatting at a distance before taking their photo.

She told the Gazette: “At a time where we can’t socialise with friends or see family, this project has helped to me connect with a new kind of community. Although I knew my direct neighbours, it ended there.”

Jonathan, baby Sara, Haru and Theo have lived on the street for 15 years. The family traces its mixed heritage to London and Japan. Picture: Zo� Savitz Jonathan, baby Sara, Haru and Theo have lived on the street for 15 years. The family traces its mixed heritage to London and Japan. Picture: Zo� Savitz

The freelance photographer and graphic designer says since taking the portraits she now stops and chats more regularly with neighbours who, since seeing the photos, are more familiar with other members of their street as they can now recognise each other.

“It’s nice to have some positives to focus on. I’m very happy to be living on this street where it really feels like everyone has come together,” Zoe said.

Triplets Abigail, Amanda and Josephine are descendants of the Windrush Generation and have lived on the street for 22 years. Picture: Zoë Savitz Triplets Abigail, Amanda and Josephine are descendants of the Windrush Generation and have lived on the street for 22 years. Picture: Zoë Savitz

Like many streets in Hackney Zoe’s is filled with residents from diverse backgrounds. Some have lived in Hackney their whole lives whilst others have moved to the borough from places across the country and the world.

