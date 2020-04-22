Photographer captures her Dalston Street in coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 11:20 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 22 April 2020
Zo� Savitz || www.zoesavitz.com
Whilst taking photos of her neighbours under lockdown a Dalston photographer has shown community can flourish despite social distancing restrictions.
Zoë Savitz spent around 20 minutes with each household on her street standing on the pavement and chatting at a distance before taking their photo.
She told the Gazette: “At a time where we can’t socialise with friends or see family, this project has helped to me connect with a new kind of community. Although I knew my direct neighbours, it ended there.”
The freelance photographer and graphic designer says since taking the portraits she now stops and chats more regularly with neighbours who, since seeing the photos, are more familiar with other members of their street as they can now recognise each other.
“It’s nice to have some positives to focus on. I’m very happy to be living on this street where it really feels like everyone has come together,” Zoe said.
Like many streets in Hackney Zoe’s is filled with residents from diverse backgrounds. Some have lived in Hackney their whole lives whilst others have moved to the borough from places across the country and the world.
To see more of Zoe’s photography and graphic design follow her on instagram @zoesavitz or click here or visit www.zoelondon.co
