Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Massive pillar plunges 10 storeys at Hackney New Primary School building site - narrowly avoiding driver 10m away

PUBLISHED: 21:13 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:33 01 July 2019

A massive pillar fell from the tenth floor of a building site where Hackney New Primary School will be sited. It narrowly avoided hitting a woman waiting at the traffic light junction in her Mini, pictured in the foreground. Picture: Kapil Gupta

A massive pillar fell from the tenth floor of a building site where Hackney New Primary School will be sited. It narrowly avoided hitting a woman waiting at the traffic light junction in her Mini, pictured in the foreground. Picture: Kapil Gupta

Kapil Gupta

A woman driving her Mini narrowly avoided being crushed this afternoon when a huge pillar plunged 10 storeys off the top of a construction site in De Beauvoir where Hackney New Primary School is being built.

The driver was waiting at the traffic lights in Downham Road at the junction with Kingsland Road when the massive metal rod tumbled off, landing 10 metres away from her car.

The Health and Safety Executive has been called in to investigate the accident at the site which is being developed by the Benyon Estate, developer Thornsett and the Department for Education.

Kapil Gupta was in his flat opposite when he heard a "huge thud" as the pillar landed on the ground.

He told the Gazette: "It was like some kind of a crash, and I looked out and there was this pillar covering the road. There were five or six cars at the junction, and one of them belonged to a lady who was quite traumatised.

A massive pillar fell from the tenth floor of a building site where Hackney New Primary School will be sited. It narrowly avoided hitting a woman waiting at the traffic light junction in her Mini, pictured in the foreground. Picture: Kapil GuptaA massive pillar fell from the tenth floor of a building site where Hackney New Primary School will be sited. It narrowly avoided hitting a woman waiting at the traffic light junction in her Mini, pictured in the foreground. Picture: Kapil Gupta

"All the other cars drove off at the traffic light, but she stayed there, probably for about half an hour.

"It looked like she was shaking and there was someone from the building site by her side and calming her down. She stood outside the car for a while, and then one of the guys from the building site asked her to go back into the car. There were a few security people from the site talking to her and making sure she was ok.

You may also want to watch:

"There was a big dent in the road but they have patched it up now."

Mr Gupta speculated on what could have happened: "I believe they were mounting a pillar on the top of the building, and it wasn't fully secured," he said. "They were in the process of making sure it was locked in place, and it slipped or something happened, and it fell through the scaffolding on the road."

He added: "I don't know what kind of health and safety procedures they are following, but the way it fell it damaged some scaffolding on the side of the building, so people working on the site could have easily been hurt by it.

"It is a scary thing. We walk next to that development under the scaffolding every day. It's one of those things you where you think, "Oh wow. Things like this can happen at any time"."

In a statement, the directors of Thornsett Structures Limited - Bernadette and Gerald Cunningham - said the accident involved one of their specialist subcontractors.

"The incident has been reported to HSE and a detailed investigation will be carried out," they said.

Hackney New Primary School first operated out of the Hackney New School secondary site opposite the building site when it opened in 2015. It moved to temporary buildings further down Downham Road two years ago.  The new site is supposed to be ready for pupils by September.  Developers stand to rake in millions of pounds from the sale of 68 full-price flats above the school.

The Benyon Estate, Hackney Council and the HSE have yet to comment.

Related articles

Most Read

Massive pillar plunges 10 storeys at Hackney New Primary School building site - narrowly avoiding driver 10m away

A massive pillar fell from the tenth floor of a building site where Hackney New Primary School will be sited. It narrowly avoided hitting a woman waiting at the traffic light junction in her Mini, pictured in the foreground. Picture: Kapil Gupta

Stoke Newington Road assault: Police appeal after man attacked outside takeaway

Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Google

Hackney New School gives fourth head in two years the boot – but fails to tell parents, who say school is ‘out of control’

The school apologised for the

Homerton crash: Minicab driver suffers serious injuries after BMW collision in Wick Lane

Wick Lane, Hackney. Picture: Google

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Massive pillar plunges 10 storeys at Hackney New Primary School building site - narrowly avoiding driver 10m away

A massive pillar fell from the tenth floor of a building site where Hackney New Primary School will be sited. It narrowly avoided hitting a woman waiting at the traffic light junction in her Mini, pictured in the foreground. Picture: Kapil Gupta

Stoke Newington Road assault: Police appeal after man attacked outside takeaway

Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Google

Hackney New School gives fourth head in two years the boot – but fails to tell parents, who say school is ‘out of control’

The school apologised for the

Homerton crash: Minicab driver suffers serious injuries after BMW collision in Wick Lane

Wick Lane, Hackney. Picture: Google

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Cricket: Middlesex made to pay by Derbyshire batsmen

Middlesex's Dawid Malan (pic: John Walton/PA)

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is ‘10 out of 10’ according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

MLB gets the nod with fans loving the two-day affair of the Yankees and Red Sox

General View during post match celebrations in the MLB London Series Match at The London Stadium.

O’s reveal New Balance kit for 2019/20 campaign

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright (left), captain Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Joe Widdowson in the club's away kit supplied by New Balance (pic: Leyton Orient FC).

QPR sign Tottenham midfielder Luke Amos on season-long loan

Tottenham Hotspur's Luke Amos, who has signed for QPR on loan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists