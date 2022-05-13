Pirates: Reggie Yates film shot in Angel gets release

Reggie Yates' new film Pirates has been filmed across north London - Credit: FilmFixer

Reggie Yates’ debut feature Pirates, which was partially filmed in Angel and Haringey, will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and digital on May 16.

Pirates follows three budding 18-year-old DJs on their journey from north to south London on New Year’s Eve in 1999.

Cappo (Elliot Edusah), Two Tonne (Jordan Peters) and Kidda (Reda Elazouar) look to have one last party before focusing on breaking into the music scene with their own radio show.

The comedy was written and directed by actor, television presenter and radio DJ Reggie Yates, who attended Islington Central Foundation Boys’ School.

Parts of the coming-of-age feature were filmed in Islington, for example, in Barnard Park, Essex Road and Upper Street and at the Caledonian Road swimming pool.

Filming locations in Haringey included Caribbean Spice London on West Green Road and the Tottenham snail mural.

The film opened across the UK in November last year.