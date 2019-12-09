Atom Gallery's sale of empty pizza boxes adorned with art raises nearly £3,000 for Hackney Foodbank

Richard Pendry of Atom Gallery giving Melanie Rochford of Hackney foodbank a cheque for �2980. Picture: Atom Gallery Atom Gallery

An art gallery has raised nearly £3,000 for Hackney Foodbank by selling off empty pizza boxes embellished by artists.

You may also want to watch:

Over 60 artists painted, sprayed, drew and printed 95 boxes, and two thirds of them were sold at the Atom Gallery in Green Lanes for the exhibition 'Can I get a slice?'.

Between 25 per cent and 75pc of the price, which ranged from £100 to £500, was donated to the foodbank, which was founded by local churches and community groups in 2012, and has since provided the ingredients for more than 100,000 meals to people in financial crisis.

Mark Perronet from the gallery said the contributions from artists like Pure Evil, Rob Ryan and Heath Kane were "massively varied". "Quite a few people paint on cardboard anyway," he said. "It's probably trickier to screen print on a cardboard pizza box, but a lot of people are street artists so they are used to painting on shutters or wood."