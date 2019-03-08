Plans approved for seven-storey block in Clapton Common with 16 private flats and Jewish study centre

The block will be built on this land. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Plans have been signed off for a seven-storey block in Clapton Common that features a Jewish study centre and 16 flats - none of which will be affordable.

Finchley Road developer Leygrant want to demolish a derelict pair of homes on the corner of Spring Hill to build the development.

A report ahead of the council's planning sub-committee on Tuesday stated Hackney's planners agreed with the financial viability assessment (FVA), which stated no affordable homes could be included due to the cost of the development.

You may also want to watch:

But they did secure an agrement to carry out a "late stage review", which means that after 75 per cent of the flats have been sold, a survey will be carried out to see if there is any surplus cash to fund affordable housing either on site or elsewhere in Hackney.

The application also "made it clear" the 316 sq m study centre will not be a school and will have an older clientele.

The report stated the Stamford Hill Area Action Plan (AAP) acknowledges the large Jewish community in the area will continue to grow, so more community facilities are needed.

Balconies in the flats will be laid out differently on each floor to allow for a clear-sky view for Sukkot - a weeklong Jewish holiday that comes five days after Yom Kippur and celebrates the gathering of the harvest.