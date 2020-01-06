Search

Plans for ice cream shop overlooking River Lea towpath in Upper Clapton whip up anger

PUBLISHED: 13:52 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 06 January 2020

The site in Watermint Quays. Picture: Supplied

The site in Watermint Quays. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Homeowners in Upper Clapton have gone into meltdown over plans to turn a garage facing the River Lea towpath into an ice cream shop.

Neighbours in the Watermint Quay block say there is already strain on their infrastructure and opening a business would make things worse and strip away their privacy.

Some 15 objections have been sent in, with the Watermint Quays Residents' Association leading the campaign ahead of a decision by councillors at a planning meeting on Wednesday.

You may also want to watch:

The group said: "The architectural integrity of the award-winning estate has been eroded in recent years with extensions and dormer windows altering its appearance permanently.

"The frontage of a shop would affect the uniform appearance of the row and residents are rightly appalled by this proposal.

"Moreover, the lease clearly states that properties are not to be used for commercial purposes and we have seen these terms being ignored.

"This is an ongoing issue that the residents are having to battle with. A commercial property in the boathouses would set a precedent and encourage more businesses to move in, against the terms of the lease and freeholds, and would put further pressure on the infrastructure and undermine the appearance of the estate."

