Plans to build 235 homes on Frampton Park and De Beauvoir Estates unveiled

How the De Beauvoir Estate could look. Picture: Hackney Council Archant

Plans to build up to 169 homes on the De Beauvoir Estate under the council's huge housing redevelopment programme were discussed last month.

The town hall wants to build on four sites - Downham Road, Downham Road West, Downham Road East and Balmes Road. The project would not involve knocking down any homes and would also see 906sqm of commercial units created.

In line with policy, more than a third of the homes - 35 per cent - would be council housing, with another 35pc marked "intermediate" - that is, shared ownership or living rent - and the remaining 30pc for private sale to fund the rest of the work.

A second project was also featured at the pre-application planning sub-committee. The proposals include knocking down the Frampton Park Estate community hall and building 49 flats in its place, and flattening garages and replace them with a six-storey block of 17 homes.

The housing mix is similar to the other project, with 36pc of homes pencilled in as council housing, 33pc at shared ownership and 30pc for private sale.

In April the Gazette reported that people on the estate were unhappy about the loss of the community hall.

The council says it is underused and anyone who uses it will be able to use two other halls on the estate.

Mayor Phil Glanville said in April: "Our proposals to redevelop the current Frampton Park Community Hall are at a relatively early stage, and we'll be starting detailed consultation work with local people soon on what new homes and better community spaces could look like - including improvements to the two other community halls on the estate."