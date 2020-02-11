Search

Plans to transform Green Lanes with segregated cycle track revealed by Hackney Council

PUBLISHED: 13:02 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 11 February 2020

Green Lanes. Picture: Hackney Council

Green Lanes. Picture: Hackney Council

Archant

Plans to create segregated cycle lanes along Green Lanes have been revealed.

Hackney Council wants to transform the major road to make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians. The proposals include the track between Newington Green and Manor House, as well as narrower roads to reduce traffic speed, "floating bus stops" and raised continuous pavements.

Thirty-five trees would also be planted, in line with the council's commitment to plant 5,000 new street trees by 2022.

Transport chief Cllr Jon Burke said: "Green Lanes forms a key route for people travelling in the borough, but at the moment it's a hostile environment dominated by cars. We want to transform it for walking and cycling, so we can encourage more people to travel cheaply and sustainably, improving the quality of London's toxic air and reducing our reliance on polluting vehicles. I'd urge people to have their say on the proposals."

Subject to consultation, the scheme would be delivered in two phases. This consultation relates to the first phase of proposals between Petherton Road and Woodberry Grove.

Consultation on a second stage will take place later this year.

The council says it is relying on funding bids for the project, so if it doesn't achieve full funding it would have to carry out the work in stages.

View the plans at consultation.hackney.gov.uk/streetscene/green-lanes.

