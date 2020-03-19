Three arrested on suspicion of murder following unexplained death in Upper Clapton

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an unexplained death in Hackney.

Police officers were called to Charnwood Street, Upper Clapton, at 4.45pm on Tuesday after welfare concerns were raised about an occupant.

They found a 57-year-old woman who was unresponsive, and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem will take place in due course to establish the cause of her death.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A 40-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman from Southend and a 32-year-old woman from Hackney have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man and the woman aged 48 remain in police custody, while the woman aged 32 has been bailed to an east London police station later this week.

Detectives from the Met’s murder squad are investigating.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call police on 020 8345 3734 or 101 or via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 4862/17MAR.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.