Search

Advanced search

Three arrested on suspicion of murder following unexplained death in Upper Clapton

PUBLISHED: 12:38 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 19 March 2020

Charnwood Street. Picture: Google Street View

Charnwood Street. Picture: Google Street View

google

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an unexplained death in Hackney.

Police officers were called to Charnwood Street, Upper Clapton, at 4.45pm on Tuesday after welfare concerns were raised about an occupant.

They found a 57-year-old woman who was unresponsive, and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem will take place in due course to establish the cause of her death.

You may also want to watch:

Her next of kin have been informed.

A 40-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman from Southend and a 32-year-old woman from Hackney have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man and the woman aged 48 remain in police custody, while the woman aged 32 has been bailed to an east London police station later this week.

Detectives from the Met’s murder squad are investigating.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call police on 020 8345 3734 or 101 or via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 4862/17MAR.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in City and Hackney - although true figure likely much higher

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

Coronavirus: 13 people test positive for Covid-19 in City and Hackney

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Hackney Foodbank in desperate plea for food, cash and volunteers

Empty shelves at Hackney Foodbank last month. Picture: Melanie Rochford

Coronavirus: Dalston restaurant owner tells people to stay home after collapsing and being taken to Homerton Hospital

Chef Adam Hardiman at Madame Pigg. Picture: Madam Pigg

South Hackney school criticised after Black student, 14, told not to attend until he changed his fade haircut

Tyrese's fade haircut, which 'contravened' school policy. Picture: Monica Francis

Most Read

Coronavirus: 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in City and Hackney - although true figure likely much higher

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

Coronavirus: 13 people test positive for Covid-19 in City and Hackney

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Hackney Foodbank in desperate plea for food, cash and volunteers

Empty shelves at Hackney Foodbank last month. Picture: Melanie Rochford

Coronavirus: Dalston restaurant owner tells people to stay home after collapsing and being taken to Homerton Hospital

Chef Adam Hardiman at Madame Pigg. Picture: Madam Pigg

South Hackney school criticised after Black student, 14, told not to attend until he changed his fade haircut

Tyrese's fade haircut, which 'contravened' school policy. Picture: Monica Francis

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Coronavirus live updates: School closures announced

Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

Test your knowlegde with our Leyton Orient quiz

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs seek plan to complete season

A general view of Wembley Stadium

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in City and Hackney rise to 29

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Homerton mental health charity needs to raise £15,000 to continue services during outbreak

Mind in the City, Hackney and Waltham Forest offers free services including; counselling services, welfare rights advice services, employment services, and education services to those who most need it. Picture: MindCHWF
Drive 24