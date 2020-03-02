Police appeal after fatal Amhurst Road collision

Bodney Road was taped off after the fatal collision.

Officers investigating a fatal collision are appealing for witnesses after a female motorcyclist died following an accident in Lower Clapton yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Amhurst Road and Bodney Road just after 1.30pm to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The 34-year-old motorcycle rider and her female pillion passenger were found injured, and were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. The rider died at a short time later.

The second woman, aged 30, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with information, or footage of the events surrounding the collision, is asked to contact officers on 020 8597 4874 quoting CAD3837/01Mar.