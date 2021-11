Angelina Sulemane who is missing from her home in Hackney - Credit: Met Police

Police are appealing to try to trace a missing schoolgirl from Hackney.

Officers concerned for the welfare of Angelina Sulemane have circulated her image in a bid to track her down.

She has been reported missing from her home address in Hackney.

Anyone who sees Angelina is asked to call police on 101 quoting 21MIS035203.