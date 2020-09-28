Search

’Please get in touch’: Police appeal to trace Hackney teen who has been missing five weeks

PUBLISHED: 21:02 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:02 28 September 2020

Michael Pierre. Picture: Met Police

met

Police officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenager from Hackney who has been missing for five weeks.

Scotland Yard said officers have conducted “extensive enquiries” to try to trace Michael Pierre, aged 15, was last seen on Friday August 21 in Hackney.

They and are now appealing for anyone who might know where the schoolboy is to contact them.

Det Sgt Gavin Jay, who is leading the search, said: “Michael, your family are worried about you and want you home, safe and well. We care about your safety and want to know how you are.

“Please get in touch.”

Michael is described as black, 5ft 4ins tall, with short hair and, at the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black tracksuit.

He is known to frequent Hoxton, Hackney, Lewisham, and Islington, but police believe he may have travelled outside London.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to tweet @MetCC, or call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000, quoting reference Cad 7027/21Aug.

