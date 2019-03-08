Stoke Newington stabbing: Police arrest 11th suspect in connection to Steven Brown murder investigation, following Newington Green knife attack

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington. Archant

Detectives investigating the murder of father-of-five Steven Brown in Stoke Newington have made an 11th arrest.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder today but has since been released under investigation.

Steven died after he was stabbed in the heart in Cowper Road before stumbling into Matthias Road, on the Islington border, in the early evening of April 17. He died at the scene.

Over the past two weeks nine other suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder, while a 10th suspect was nicked for allegedly perverting the course of justice – all have since been released under investigation.

Steve's bereaved sister Sonia Lawrence, who lives in Florida, last week told the Gazette: “My brother's life was suddenly taken from us so brutally and what hurts so much is that after 20 years of not corresponding with my brother and sister in London we just finally had the chance to visit London for a family reunion.

“Steve would have wanted us to laugh on. My heart goes out to his kids, his nieces and nephews in USA and Canada and his brothers and sisters here and in Jamaica. Steve might be gone but he will never be forgotten. We love you Steve.”