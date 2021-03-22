Police officers help cheer up Hackney boy taken into care
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
Response officers raised more than £1,000 for a Hackney boy taken into care.
The team of response officers from the Met’s Central East Command Unit went “above and beyond” after attending the 11-year-old boy’s home in Hackney on February 6, following a call for concern from a third party.
After the boy was found alone, officers arranged for him to be taken into appropriate care.
They then raised more than £1,000 and bought gifts like clothes, toys, games and books.
The officers also got Arsenal football club to donate a replica training kit.
You may also want to watch:
Gifts were then given to the boy as a surprise during a visit to Stoke Newington Police Station on March 18.
He is now being cared for at a new home.
Most Read
- 1 We may need to rethink our knee-jerk desire to demolish
- 2 "Horrific" extent of River Lea plastic pollution at Hackney Marshes
- 3 'Opposing NHS marketisation and sell-offs isn’t just ideological'
- 4 New Hoxton square to be named after 1980s Hackney reggae charity appeal
- 5 Modern slavery investigation leads to eight arrests
- 6 Tributes paid to Banbury Road old time dancer
- 7 Bimini Bon Boulash on their Hackney roots ahead of RuPaul’s Drag Race final
- 8 Leyton Orient manager McAnuff loved being out on the pitch in Newport win
- 9 Eight people arrested after gun was allegedly fired in Hackney
- 10 Man jailed after biting, punching and sexually assaulting women on bus
A "proud" Insp Gareth Wiles said: "As response officers, we face a great many dangers every day - but this example demonstrates just how much we care and go above and beyond for the most vulnerable people out there too.
"I hope the actions of the team will go some way to giving this child some comfort at what is a very dark time for him."