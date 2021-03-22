Police officers help cheer up Hackney boy taken into care

Published: 12:00 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM March 22, 2021

Police response officers raised money to buy an 11-year-old Hackney boy gifts after he was found alone and taken into care. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Response officers raised more than £1,000 for a Hackney boy taken into care.

The team of response officers from the Met’s Central East Command Unit went “above and beyond” after attending the 11-year-old boy’s home in Hackney on February 6, following a call for concern from a third party.

After the boy was found alone, officers arranged for him to be taken into appropriate care.

They then raised more than £1,000 and bought gifts like clothes, toys, games and books.

The team clubbed together enough cash for toys, shoes, sketchbooks and clothes. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The officers also got Arsenal football club to donate a replica training kit.

Gifts were then given to the boy as a surprise during a visit to Stoke Newington Police Station on March 18.

He is now being cared for at a new home.

A "proud" Insp Gareth Wiles said: "As response officers, we face a great many dangers every day - but this example demonstrates just how much we care and go above and beyond for the most vulnerable people out there too.

"I hope the actions of the team will go some way to giving this child some comfort at what is a very dark time for him."

They even got Arsenal to donate a replica training kit. - Credit: Metropolitan Police



