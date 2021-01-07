News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police divers search for man who fell from boat into freezing River Lea

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:03 AM January 7, 2021   
Police were called on January 6 at 7pm to reports that a man had fallen from a boat into the River Lea near Lea Bridge 

Specialist officers from the Met's marine policing unit have resumed their search for a man who fell into the River Lea amid freezing temperatures last night.

Police were called shortly after 7pm after the man reportedly fell from a boat near to Lea Bridge and The Princess of Wales pub in Lea Bridge Road.

An urgent search was launched, and rescue teams scoured the waterway in Lower Clapton, but the casualty wasn't found.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "The search resumed at approximately 7am this morning and is ongoing."

Fire engines, ambulances and police cars were at the scene last night.

