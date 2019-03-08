Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brexit petition: 13,000 in Hackney back call for government to revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU

PUBLISHED: 15:22 22 March 2019

Anti Brexit campaigners in Westminster on the day of a debate on extending Article 50 Brexit negotiations at the House of Commons. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Anti Brexit campaigners in Westminster on the day of a debate on extending Article 50 Brexit negotiations at the House of Commons. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

More than 13,000 people in Hackney have signed a Brexit petition calling for Britain to revoke Article 50 and remain in the European Union (EU).

Screen grab taken from the UK Parliament website of a petition calling for the government to 'Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU.Screen grab taken from the UK Parliament website of a petition calling for the government to 'Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU." Theresa May has ruled out cancelling the Brexit countdown despite the public petition, which has since hit three million signatures.

The petition has recorded more than three million votes nationwide in less than 48 hours ahead of the “Put It to the People” march tomorrow ending in Parliament Square, which demands a final say on the Brexit deal.

In Hackney, 13,000 people have signed the petition including 6,731 in Hackney North and Stoke Newington, and 5 per cent of constituents in Hackney South and Shoreditch (6,282).

The number is still somewhat short of the 83,398 in Hackney who backed Remain in the actual 2016 referendum – 78pc of all local voters.

More than 2,000 people a minute have been putting their names to the petition. That makes it the fastest growing poll ever submitted to the national portal, which was set up nearly four years ago.

Rebecca Bridgland of Hackney for a People’s Vote – whose father David, 77, is travelling from Scotland to attend tomorrow’s march – said: “This petition is really important.

“78pc of Hackney voted to Remain and yet our Labour MPs Meg Hillier and Diane Abbott have consistently represented their party interests and not those of their constituents.

“Is it any surprise that Hackney residents are signing this when their MPs have abandoned them?

“It’s truly appalling how we have been denied an honest voice in Westminster, and now what?

“Stockpiling and mobilising the armed forces, delays to medicines, small businesses being crippled? It’s unacceptable.”

The EU today granted a two-week extension for Prime Minister Theresa May to negotiate a Brexit deal that can pass through Parliament – something she has twice failed to do in recent weeks.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Homerton shooting: Man, 28, fighting for his life after being shot by armed cop as officer stabbed in domestic disturbance

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter

Kaan Aslan murder trial: Gang rivalry and YouTube taunt led to innocent victim being stabbed to death on Nightingale Estate, court hears

Kaan Aslan

’We are £20,000​ down’ moan London Lane buyers as Southern Housing Group flats are STILL not ready - a year behind schedule

The London Lane development one week ago on March 13 2019

Two found dead on railway line between Hackney Wick and Stratford

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Homerton shooting: Man, 28, fighting for his life after being shot by armed cop as officer stabbed in domestic disturbance

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter

Kaan Aslan murder trial: Gang rivalry and YouTube taunt led to innocent victim being stabbed to death on Nightingale Estate, court hears

Kaan Aslan

’We are £20,000​ down’ moan London Lane buyers as Southern Housing Group flats are STILL not ready - a year behind schedule

The London Lane development one week ago on March 13 2019

Two found dead on railway line between Hackney Wick and Stratford

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Roland-Jones excited to be back for Middlesex following lengthy spell out with injury

Middlsex's bowler Toby Roland-Jones celebrates taking the final wicket of Yorkshire's Ryan Sidebottom to win the County Championship in 2016 (pic: John Walton/PA)

Urchins boss Stimson hails rival and former O’s striker Cureton for big impact

George Nicholas for Potters Bar Town battles with Lewwis Spence for AFC Hornchurch. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Vorm joins sponsored walk at Highgate Junior School

Michel Vorm of Tottenham Hotspur takes part in a sponsored walk for Noah's Ark Children Hospice at Highgate Junior School on Tuesday (pic: Tottenham Hotspur FC).

O’s can’t be complacent as Wembley trip looms warns boss

Fans arrive on Wembley Way (pic: Steven Paston/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists