Cllr Rebecca Rennison appointed Deputy Mayor in Hackney Council cabinet reshuffle

PUBLISHED: 15:20 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 05 February 2020

Cllr Rebecca Rennison. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council

Cllr Rebecca Rennison has been appointed Deputy Mayor of Hackney in a cabinet reshuffle, after Feryal Clark who used to hold the post was elected as an MP.

She will join Cllr Anntoinette Bramble who holds the other post, and will add housing supply, regeneration and strategy to her portfolio, making her the cabinet member for finance, housing needs and supply.

Cllr Rennison will cover housing supply jointly with Mayor Philip Glanville until April 14, when she will take on full responsibility.

Other changes include Chris Kennedy's appointment to the cabinet member for health, adult social care and leisure from his existing portfolio covering families, early years and play.

Eco chief Jon Burke will add parks and green spaces to his portfolio, and Cllr Caroline Selman will take responsibility for the council's work on domestic violence and abuse.

Phil Glanville said: "In her new role, Rebecca will continue to lead on our work around housing needs and finance, and will also take on housing regeneration, which is critical to our ambitious plans to increase the supply of new council homes in the borough.

"This is an area I have lead on for a number of years, and stepping back from something I am so passionate about and that is so important to the borough was not an easy decision, but now feels like the right time and I am sure Cllr Rennison will bring a fresh energy and insight to the role."

Cllr Clark was elected as MP for Enfield North in December.

