Community partnership launches to ensure support continues for residents impacted by coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:30 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:40 15 July 2020

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Googlemaps

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Googlemaps

A community partnership has been formed to ensure long-term support for vulnerable residents affected by the wider impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hackney Council and the local voluntary and community sector set up the Community Partnerships Network to provide “continued and sustainable” support to residents who need it.

The network will bring together council support for vulnerable residents with the grassroots initiatives “that have given a lifeline to Hackney’s communities”.

Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville, said: “While the last few months have been exceptionally challenging, they have also shown Hackney at its very best, with council staff, community organisations, mutual aid and local people coming together to ensure everyone in our borough can get help when they need it.”

A “huge community effort” during the Covid-19 crisis saw the council working alongside local organisations and mutual aid groups.

Efforts included delivering up to 1,600 emergency food parcels a day to residents self-isolating as well as dealing with thousands of requests for help made through the council’s coronavirus helpline.

“The initial emergency may be coming to an end, but the long-term impact on our communities is just beginning.

“It’s vital that we don’t forget the spirit seen in recent times, but instead harness it as we work together to rebuild a better Hackney. Tackling food poverty, immediate need and access remains a priority, and the Community Partnerships Network will continue to deliver that support in a long term, sustainable way.” said the Mayor.

Contact the Community Partnerships Network by calling 020 8356 3111 (Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm) or visit hackney.gov.uk/coronavirus-support

