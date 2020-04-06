Search

Advanced search

Hackney Carnival cancelled so council and emergency services can focus on coronavirus response

PUBLISHED: 12:15 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 06 April 2020

Paraiso School of Samba at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Paraiso School of Samba at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

andy commons

Hackney Carnival has been cancelled so the council and emergency services can focus on their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Performers in the Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsPerformers in the Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

The parade, planned for September, will be replaced by a digital cultural programme led by the grassroots groups and organisations who take part in the carnival, who will still receive funding. Proposals are already being shaped and details and timings will soon be announced, the town hall said.

Freeing up resources spent on the significant planning, production and rehearsals for the carnival will allow the council, public bodies and emergency services to focus on the response to Covid-19.

Hackney mayor Phil Glanville said: “Hackney Carnival is a major and important event and a time we look forward to sharing and enjoying each other’s cultures in event spaces and on our streets. In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, we have to do what’s right for the safety of our community and resilience as a borough.

“While this is sad news, we will safeguard funding for some of the finest carnival groups in London and use our creative energies to produce an alternative programme that still brings us together.

Performers in the Hackney Carnival parade. Picture: Emma BartholomewPerformers in the Hackney Carnival parade. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

“We have already been in touch with the many stakeholders and groups who work hard to deliver this valuable event to explain our decision. We thank them all for their understanding – as well as their creativity, as we adapt our initial plans.

“Hackney Carnival is a celebration of the borough’s diverse community and this spirit will continue as we shape this year’s alternative programme, and as we plan for a spectacular comeback for Hackney Carnival 2021.”

Last year’s Hackney Carnival was the biggest ever, with more than 80,000 people taking part.

All partners have agreed the planning work would place carnival groups at risk at a time where community safety and health comes first.

For information about the council’s coronavirus response and to sign up for email updates visit hackney.gov.uk/coronavirus.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

’It’s like a major incident every day’: 32 die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital and 266 serious cases in City and Hackney

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Hackney Carnival cancelled so council and emergency services can focus on coronavirus response

Paraiso School of Samba at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

’It’s like a major incident every day’: 32 die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital and 266 serious cases in City and Hackney

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Hackney Carnival cancelled so council and emergency services can focus on coronavirus response

Paraiso School of Samba at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tottenham forward Son will complete his military service in South Korea

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) and Aston Villa's Bjorn Engels battle for the ball

Coronavirus: The Open Championship cancelled

The 2020 Open Championship has been cancelled

Matchroom Boxing launch Fighting Fit series on Sky Sports

Conor Benn celebrates after his WBA Continental welterweight title win at the O2 Arena in October

Spurs Harry Kane urges people to remain calm during coronavirus pandemic

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Boxing; British Olympians who challenged and conquered the world

John H Stracey sends Amercian Hedgemon Lewis through the ropes in their world welterweight title clash at Wembley
Drive 24