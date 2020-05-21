Search

Hackney mayor writes to government over school reopening plans

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 May 2020

Schools could reopen at the beginning of June. Picture: CORBIS

Schools could reopen at the beginning of June. Picture: CORBIS

© Corbis. All Rights Reserved.

The mayor of Hackney has written to the government to express his “deep concerns” over the possible reopening of schools in June.

A joint letter, signed by Hackney mayor Philip Glanville and deputy mayor Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s May 10 announcement of his lockdown plan.

This included the controversial move to potentially allow Year 1 and Year 6 pupils back to schools on June 1.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Glanville said the ultimate decision to reopen will be made by headteachers and governing bodies.

“The lack of clarity from the government has been very frustrating, leaving councils to step in and provide advice and support in the absence of detailed national guidance,” he said.

“We have written to the government raising our deep concerns and as yet have had no reply, and we continue to engage with the trade unions.”

He said Hackney Council will support each family in their decision to send children back to school or not.

