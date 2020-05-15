Search

Hackney people urged to maintain social distancing as sports courts reopen

PUBLISHED: 12:05 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 15 May 2020

Springfield Park. Photo: Hackney Council

Springfield Park. Photo: Hackney Council

The Hackney community are being urged to continue staying a safe two metres apart as some park facilities reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated governmental advise, which came into force on May 14, includes the reopening of tennis courts and multi-use games areas in a lifting of lockdown restrictions around the country.

In Hackney, the changes are coming into force in phases from May 16, once the council has installed information banners.

Alongside the reopening, Hackney Council has reiterated continuing social distancing advice to curb the spread of coronavirus and promised to keep liaising with police to monitor the areas

“While the government’s new guidance has sparked confusion on many fronts, the one thing that remains very clear is that social distancing is still vital to help limit the spread of coronavirus,” said Hackney mayor Philip Glanville.

“I can’t emphasise enough the role all of us have to play in doing our bit to limit the spread of this virus, which has already done so much harm to our communities.

“It’s absolutely vital that we continue to follow the guidance, keep our distance, be considerate and respectful of each other and continue to demonstrate the Hackney spirit that has defined our borough’s response so far.”

The newly-opened spaces should only for used by one household at a time per court, or by a maximum of two people from different households.

Cllr Jon Burke, Hackney cabinet member for energy, waste, transport and public realm, added: Our parks are Hackney’s communal gardens; let’s treat them - and each other - with respect.”

However, some facilities in Hackney parks - like play areas, toilets, skateparks, water fountains and outdoor gyms - will remain closed.

Posters on social distancing are available for businesses to use from Hackney Council.

For the latest Covid-19 news from Hackney and across London follow our coronavirus live blog here, visit our coronavirus page, or join our Facebook group here.

