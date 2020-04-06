Search

Council asks residents to return unwanted community equipment to help hospitals cope

PUBLISHED: 13:47 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 06 April 2020

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

Hackney council is asking residents to return unwanted community equipment so it can be used to support people being discharged from hospital.

Hackney council is asking residents to return unwanted community equipment so it can be used to support people being discharged from hospital - ensuring beds are available for new patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Equipment no longer needed, like hospital beds, mattresses, hoists, bath lifts and adapted chairs, can be returned to the council for reuse to address increasing demand arising as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The council said: “Hackney residents who may have equipment in their homes that is no longer needed or wanted are able to return their items for reuse, allowing them to benefit someone else in the local community.“

So far, there have been 345 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Hackney and City of London and Homerton hospital has undergone a dramatic overhaul to deal with patients suspected of, or who have tested positive for coronavirus.

If you have community equipment which is no longer needed or wanted contact Millbrook Healthcare Hackney Collections on 0333 241 2510

or by email at rcu@millbrookhealthcare.co.uk

For further information and advice, please contact Hackney’s Occupational

Therapy Team on 020 8356 5621

or OT@hackney.gov.uk

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our corona virus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Or to find more groups, networks and organisations like this in Hackney providing support during the Coronavirus lockdown visit our There With You Essential List.

