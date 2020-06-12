Council celebrates carers during National Carers Week

Stephen Adams has been an unpaid carer since 1976. Picture: Mark A Phillips Mark A Phillips 2018

Hackney council has pledged to help make carers more visible for National Carers Week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carers across Hackney are invited to join in on the online festivities celebrating young, adult, working and all other unpaid carers.

Cllr Chris Kennedy, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Services said: “As a council, we recognise the incredible work that our unpaid carers do tirelessly, day in day out, to care for family, friends and neighbours who simply couldn’t manage without their support.

“The last few months could not have highlighted more starkly how hugely our unpaid carers are relied upon and are integral to the good health & wellbeing of the people they are caring for with or without the support of statutory services.”

READ MORE: Stoke Newington unpaid carer on the importance of a virtual cuppa

Council staff hope to not only honour carers for the work they do but also to raise awareness as well as reflect, share and discuss best practice.

The week’s timetable includes online mediation, advice and support sessions, a virtual talent show, workshops and a virtual coffee morning.

You may also want to watch:

Alongside hosting celebrations for carers week Cllr Chris Kennedy has also signed the council up to the Carers Week pledge which will see Town Hall working with carers to get their voices heard whilst supporting their well-being.

READ MORE: Hackney carers create wallpapers about their lives beyond care

The annual Carers Week campaign aims to highlight the challenges unpaid carers face as well as recognising the contributions they make to families and communities across the UK.

“Hackney is committed to improving services for carers, and to valuing their important role beyond Carers Week by working towards making Hackney a truly carer aware and a carer friendly borough,” said the councillor.

National Carers Week runs from June eight to 14.

Click here for more information on Carers Week and the council’s pledge by clicking here. For a timetable of the week’s online events click here.

If you think you may be a Carer, or are a Carer in Hackney and would like more information on the support on offer, including the Carers discount card which has discounts of up to 50% at local leisure centres and shops, then visit www.hackney.gov.uk/carers. You can also call Carers First on 0300 303 1555.

For more information on carers week visit https://www.carersweek.org/

To pledge your support click here .