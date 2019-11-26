Search

Former Hackney councillor Muriel Purkiss dies

PUBLISHED: 14:37 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 26 November 2019

Former Victoria councillor Muriel Purkiss, who has died.

Former Victoria councillor Muriel Purkiss, who has died.

Archant

Tributes have been paid to former Hackney Labour councillor Muriel Purkiss, who has died.

The former GP and Victoria ward politician, who served as the first chair of the Health in Hackney Scrutiny Commission between 2004 and 2006, was in her 80s, the Labour group said.

After standing down in 2006 to care for her husband Peter, a baptist minister, Muriel remained a dedicated community campaigner and supported the Victoria Park Community Association (VPCA).

Cllr Ian Rathbone, her vice chair on the health committee, said her day job helped her keep the NHS officials to account.

"She knew the system from the inside as well, so there was no pulling of the wool over her eyes," he said. "She was particularly tough on no smoking at hospitals and gave her fellow doctors a challenging time on it.

"She helped set up the framework and guidelines of scrutiny - then a new process in Hackney - and showed how effective it could be when applied properly to areas of government like the NHS and social care."

VPCA chair Joannie Andrews said: "Muriel will be missed - she was a stalwart of the residents' association for many years and helped us in so many ways."

