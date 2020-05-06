Grants fund opens for grassroots organisations and charities supporting response to coronavirus crisis

Young volunteers from Badu Sports helping in the Covid-19 response by delivering food to vulnerable residents in Hackney's BAME communities. Picture: Badu Sports Badu Sports

Voluntary organisations on the frontline of Hackney’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak can now apply for grants of up to £5,000.

Cllr Caroline Selman on The Narroway Hackney Central. Cllr Caroline Selman on The Narroway Hackney Central.

Hackney Council has become the first local authority to back the London Funder’s Community Response Fund (LCRF) with a contribution of £50,000.

Hackney grassroots organisations can apply for grants of up to £5,000 to help with the mounting costs of meeting immediate community needs such as food, essentials, equipment and staffing as well as supporting small organisations as they deliver services in new ways.

Cllr Caroline Selman, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Policy and the Voluntary Sector, said: “Across the country, voluntary and community organisations are playing a critical role in leading the frontline response to the coronavirus crisis and supporting our communities at this difficult time.

However, the sector is facing significant financial challenges as well as an increased demand for their services, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure that Hackney’s VCS has the support it both needs and deserves.

Many local charities and community organisations have had to adapt to social distancing restrictions by moving existing services online and purchasing equipment for remote working.

The council’s repurposed voluntary and community sector (VCS) grants programme will be administered through Wave Two of the LCRF and mutual aid groups coordinating community responses can also apply for funding if they partner with an eligible host organisation which would hold the grant.

Cllr Selman told the Gazette: “Alongside our £370,000 support package, we look forward to working with London Funders to support the brilliant hyper-local and grassroots organisations which play a key role in building community resilience during this national emergency.”

While decisions about the allocation of Hackney’s £50,000 grant will be taken locally, by aligning it with the London Community Response Fund, the council is giving organisations in Hackney a better chance of being supported by other London Funders.

London Funders is the only cross-sector network for funders and investors in London’s civil society and its response fund involves 40 funders who have come together to create a more streamlined and easier application process.

For more information on deadlines and how to apply, please visit https://hackney.gov.uk/community-grants