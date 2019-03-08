Search

Hackney Council creates £90,000 Shoreditch and Hoxton Arts Fund from levy on developers

PUBLISHED: 09:09 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 17 September 2019

Hoxton Hall is one of the organisations receiving a grant.

Arts and cultural organisations will share £90,000 from a new Shoreditch and Hoxton Arts Fund - created with a levy from developers building in the areas.

The council programme will involve 2,000 people in total and includes an arts exhibition in Shoreditch Library and a not-for-profit project to help young people make and sell pottery on Hoxton Street Market.

Culture chief Cllr Guy Nicholson said: "Shoreditch and Hoxton have seen huge cultural and economic investment in the last 15 years, with some of the world's leading tech, digital and creative companies making their home here.

"But it's vital that change benefits all of our residents, which is why this funding brings together local people and arts groups to deliver this fantastic community-led programme."

The fund, part of a new Arts and Culture Strategy, comes from Section 106 contributions from developers, and there is another £200,000 on its way over the next two years.

Among the recipients are dance theatre group Clod Ensemble, venue Hoxton Hall, arts exhibition Peer, creative teacher training scheme Eastside Educational Trust and the Create London, which delivers the pottery workshops.

Peer director Ingrid Swenson said: "We will invite residents to experience and take part in a range of participatory activities, workshops and exhibitions that explore creativity and wellbeing across the visual arts and spoken and written language."

Another fund, created from another levy on developments, the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), will soon open for grant bids from voluntary and not-for-profit organisations after being approved by the council's cabinet on Monday night.

Grants will be given to projects that bring the community together, and will also fund events such as Hackney Carnival and Discover Young Hackney.

