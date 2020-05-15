Hackney Council launches survey to assess impact of Covid-19 pandemic on local people

Hackney Council would like to hear from residents about the impact the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is having on their lives.

Cllr Chris Kennedy, Cabinet Member for Adults, Public Health and Leisure said: “During these unprecedented times it is crucial that as a local authority we keep connected with local people, seeing how the pandemic is affecting lives, what services people are accessing and what changes people would like to see made.

“I would encourage all residents to take part in the survey and help us work together on our response to the coronavirus crisis.”

The council is aware of the major impact the crisis has had on public services so information from the survey will be used to identify local support needs and effective measures.

The survey will also help to improve services and sign posting for assistance programmes.

Respond to the survey by clicking here.

If you or a family member do not have access to the internet or are unable to fill out the survey online, you can call Hackney Council switchboard on 020 8356 3111 and a member of staff will take your details to arrange for someone from the consultation team to call you.

