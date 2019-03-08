Search

Hackney Labour and Lib Dems announce Clissold ward by-election candidates

PUBLISHED: 09:34 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 14 November 2019

Teresa Clark and Kofo David.

Archant

Labour and the Lib Dems have selected their candidates to stand in the Clissold ward by-election next month.

Cllr Ned Hercock announced he was stepping down last week for personal reasons after eight years on the council. His replacement will be decided on December 12, the same day as the General Election.

Hackney Labour is hoping Kofo David can retain the seat for their party, while the Lib Dems have chosen Teresa Clark as their candidate.

Kofo is a community activist and vice-chair of governors at St Mary Church of England School where his children attend. He is also a governor at the East London NHS Foundation Trust and training to be a barrister.

You may also want to watch:

"I feel privileged to be selected as Labour's candidate and if elected, I look forward to working with the existing Labour councillor team to serve ward residents," said Kofo. "Your priorities are our priorities."

Teresa has lived in Hackney for seven years and began campaigning for the party following the EU referendum to stop Brexit.

She is part of the safer neighbourhood team and director of a community group that manages her building.

She said: "On December 12th people will be going to the polling booth with Brexit in mind but in Clissold they will also have a local decision to make.

"Just like nationally, Labour take their vote for granted. And just like on Brexit, they think they can ignore local residents on community issues without consequences.

"We need stronger voices on the council who will work hard for the community and take their concerns seriously."

