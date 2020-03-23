Hackney Labour councillor steps down – no by-election until 2021

Tom Rahilly has stepped down as a councillor. Archant

A Hackney Labour councillor has stepped down from his role after starting a new job that doesn’t allow him to hold an elected role.

Tom Rahilly, who had represented Kings Park ward since 2014, had been chair of the children and young people’s scrutiny commission and a mental health champion – the first councillor to hold the role.

The seat will remain vacant until a by-election is held in 2021 at the earliest, as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Tom said he would really miss his work in Hackney.

“The mayor, councillors and officer are doing an amazing and radical job under very difficult circumstances,” he said. “I’ve been proud to play a small role in supporting the work the council does to make Hackney a fairer, safer place for everyone. I wish them all the best as they continue the work to make Hackney an even better, inclusive place to live and particularly at this time as they take on the challenge of the Covid-19 virus.”

Hackney mayor Phil Glanville said: “We are very sorry to see Tom leave, especially at this difficult time. He has been a solid support in the last few years, always willing to take on new roles, develop new ideas and has been strong in standing up for the residents of Kings Park.”