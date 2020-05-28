Search

Join the Gazette on Zoom for a live Q&A with Mayor Philip Glanville

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 28 May 2020

Mayor Phil Glanville in conversation with the co-founder and executive director of UK Black Pride at its launch event at Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mayor Phil Glanville in conversation with the co-founder and executive director of UK Black Pride at its launch event at Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Polly Hancock

polly hancock

Hackney Council’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and issues in the borough under lockdown will be the subjects of a live online Q&A.

Mayor Philip Glanville will answer readers’ questions in a live Zoom call chaired by Gazette editor André Langlois.

The event is on Friday, June 5 at 3pm.

You may also want to watch:

Audience members will be able to raise their hands during the half-hour session, with those selected taken off mute to put a question to the mayor.

Mr Glanville said: “The past few months have been a challenging time for all of us across Hackney. Many of us have lost friends and loved ones, and every one of us has been impacted in some way. Through some really difficult days we’ve seen our community pull together like never before, but we know it’s not over yet. As we move into the next phase of the pandemic, I know many people will have lots of questions about how the council - and the borough as a whole - is responding to the crisis. I’m grateful to the Hackney Gazette for this opportunity to discuss this with you and I’m looking forward to answering your questions.”

Mr Langlois said: “Local authorities have played a huge role in getting the country through this crisis. The sheer logistical challenge they have faced in these difficult times has been complicated and massive. I’m delighted that Mr Glanville has agreed to join us to answer readers’ questions.”

Limited places will be available to book from the Eventbrite page found at www.eventbrite.com/e/hackney-gazette-qa-on-zoom-with-mayor-philip-glanville-tickets-107078374300

Attendees will need the Zoom app on their phone, tablet or laptop and a link and password will be sent out the day before the event.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette.

