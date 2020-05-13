Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP Diane Abbott brands lockdown easing ‘muddled’

Diane Abbott. Picture: Stefan Rousseau PA Wire/PA Images

Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP Diane Abbott has branded the government’s lockdown easing plan “clearly muddled”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On May 10, Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out a staged plan for lifting lockdown restrictions, starting with no limits on outside exercise.

It has also published a document called Our Plan to Rebuild setting out the plan in detail.

You may also want to watch:

However, the government has come under fire for lack of clarity over the instructions - what is allowed and what is not allowed.

Ms Abbott said:“Government advice on partly ending the lockdown is clearly muddled.

“There is no logic in saying cleaners can come to your home, but not your parents. Or encouraging people back to work but asking them not to use public transport, when that is the only option for millions of people.

“And it is ordinary people who are being blamed when buses or tubes are overcrowded. Ministers want to evade responsibility for the consequences of their own policies.”

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Hackney.