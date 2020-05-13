Search

Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP Diane Abbott brands lockdown easing ‘muddled’

PUBLISHED: 17:40 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 13 May 2020

Diane Abbott. Picture: Stefan Rousseau

Diane Abbott. Picture: Stefan Rousseau

PA Wire/PA Images

Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP Diane Abbott has branded the government’s lockdown easing plan “clearly muddled”.

On May 10, Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out a staged plan for lifting lockdown restrictions, starting with no limits on outside exercise.

It has also published a document called Our Plan to Rebuild setting out the plan in detail.

However, the government has come under fire for lack of clarity over the instructions - what is allowed and what is not allowed.

Ms Abbott said:“Government advice on partly ending the lockdown is clearly muddled.

“There is no logic in saying cleaners can come to your home, but not your parents. Or encouraging people back to work but asking them not to use public transport, when that is the only option for millions of people.

“And it is ordinary people who are being blamed when buses or tubes are overcrowded. Ministers want to evade responsibility for the consequences of their own policies.”

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Hackney.

Most Read

Hackney teachers protest ‘dangerous’ early reopening of schools

The teachers protest in Hackney against the early reopening of schools. Picture: Submitted by Dean Ryan

Key route in Hackney to close to through-traffic

Barnabas Road. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Dalston Mcdonald’s reopens to reopen for deliveries only

McDonald's has unveiled the location of the 15 restaurants it plans to reopen for deliveries next, after the fast food chain closed all its sites in March at the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA images

Hackney migrants hit hard by Covid-19 crisis

Hackney Migrant Centre has been campaigning for the need for free school meals for all children and says it's one of the many ways No Recourse to Public Funds (NRPF) conditions discriminate against migarnt families. Picture: Hackney Migrant Centre

