Search

Advanced search

Speaker race: MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch Meg Hillier eliminated in first round

PUBLISHED: 17:13 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 04 November 2019

Meg Hillier. Picture: Gary Manhine (c) garymanhine.com

Meg Hillier. Picture: Gary Manhine (c) garymanhine.com

Archant

MP Meg Hillier is out of the race to take over from John Berkow as Speaker of the House of Commons.

The MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch was one of seven MPs vying for the role after Conservative MP Shailesh Vara pulled out this morning.

The Speaker has several responsibilities within the chamber, including running meetings of the House of Representatives, much like a chairperson runs a meeting, and making sure that the rules, known as the standing orders, are obeyed.

You may also want to watch:

Meg was eliminated in the first round of votes, along with Conservative Sir Edward Leigh after they both got less than five per cent of the vote.

Out of a total of 562 ballots, Ms Hillier received the fewest with 10, automatically eliminating her.

Sir Edward received 12 and was knocked out on the basis he had less than the five per cent required to got through to the next ballot.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle remains the front runner with 211 votes.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lower Clapton paedophile facing jail after assaulting girl he groomed on Snapchat

Roland Lamin.

Six more social homes in Hackney Wick through council’s Right to Buy cash giveaway

An artist's impression of the homes in Wallis Road. Picture: Hackney Council

Sadiq Khan again calls for rent controls as costs in Hackney soar by £6,000 a year

Sadiq Khan has called for rent controls in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Stoke Newington teen said going to shop was ‘too dangerous’

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

Brenthouse Road in Hackney. The northern side of the road, where the houses are, are classed as among the 30pc most deprived in England; flats opposite fall into the 10pc most deprived. Picture: Google Satellite

Most Read

Lower Clapton paedophile facing jail after assaulting girl he groomed on Snapchat

Roland Lamin.

Six more social homes in Hackney Wick through council’s Right to Buy cash giveaway

An artist's impression of the homes in Wallis Road. Picture: Hackney Council

Sadiq Khan again calls for rent controls as costs in Hackney soar by £6,000 a year

Sadiq Khan has called for rent controls in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Stoke Newington teen said going to shop was ‘too dangerous’

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

Brenthouse Road in Hackney. The northern side of the road, where the houses are, are classed as among the 30pc most deprived in England; flats opposite fall into the 10pc most deprived. Picture: Google Satellite

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Malan leaves Middlesex to join Yorkshire on four-year deal

Dawid Malan playing for Middlesex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

O’s coach Fletcher says they lacked quality in the final third

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

Brenthouse Road in Hackney. The northern side of the road, where the houses are, are classed as among the 30pc most deprived in England; flats opposite fall into the 10pc most deprived. Picture: Google Satellite

Dementia service re-design will give each patient a dedicated nurse and navigator

(From left) Programme manager, Martina Agho, Acceptance and dementia support manager,Taiyaba. Picture: Holly Chant

Pochettino: Son red card ‘unbelievable’

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is consoled after being sent off for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists