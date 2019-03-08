Speaker race: MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch Meg Hillier eliminated in first round

MP Meg Hillier is out of the race to take over from John Berkow as Speaker of the House of Commons.

The MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch was one of seven MPs vying for the role after Conservative MP Shailesh Vara pulled out this morning.

The Speaker has several responsibilities within the chamber, including running meetings of the House of Representatives, much like a chairperson runs a meeting, and making sure that the rules, known as the standing orders, are obeyed.

Meg was eliminated in the first round of votes, along with Conservative Sir Edward Leigh after they both got less than five per cent of the vote.

Out of a total of 562 ballots, Ms Hillier received the fewest with 10, automatically eliminating her.

Sir Edward received 12 and was knocked out on the basis he had less than the five per cent required to got through to the next ballot.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle remains the front runner with 211 votes.