Dalston solicitor resigns as Tower Hamlets councillor amid ‘housing fraud’ investigation

PUBLISHED: 12:48 24 December 2018

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Kois Miah

A Dalston solicitor is under investigation over housing fraud allegations.

Mohammad Harun, a solicitor at the Duncan Lewis law firm in Kingsland High Street, was also a Tower Hamlets councillor but has now resigned after an inquiry into his conduct was launched.

This concerns three properties he is documented as owning in Shadwell and Barking and a social housing tenancy in Grundy Street, Poplar, where he was a ward councillor.

One allegation is that the council-rented property in Grundy Street has been “illegally sub-let”, according to Tower Hamlets Council.

He stepped down as a councillor on Friday December 21 when the investigation was ordered by the borough’s mayor, John Biggs.

Harun told this newspaper: “I just resigned on Friday and told the council’s monitoring officer that I will fully respond to the allegations and clear my name. I can’t say anything. I will fully cooperate with the council inquiry and assist with investigation.”

Dalston solicitor resigns as Tower Hamlets councillor amid 'housing fraud' investigation

