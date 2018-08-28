Dalston solicitor resigns as Tower Hamlets councillor amid ‘housing fraud’ investigation
PUBLISHED: 12:48 24 December 2018
Kois Miah
A Dalston solicitor is under investigation over housing fraud allegations.
Mohammad Harun, a solicitor at the Duncan Lewis law firm in Kingsland High Street, was also a Tower Hamlets councillor but has now resigned after an inquiry into his conduct was launched.
This concerns three properties he is documented as owning in Shadwell and Barking and a social housing tenancy in Grundy Street, Poplar, where he was a ward councillor.
One allegation is that the council-rented property in Grundy Street has been “illegally sub-let”, according to Tower Hamlets Council.
He stepped down as a councillor on Friday December 21 when the investigation was ordered by the borough’s mayor, John Biggs.
Harun told this newspaper: “I just resigned on Friday and told the council’s monitoring officer that I will fully respond to the allegations and clear my name. I can’t say anything. I will fully cooperate with the council inquiry and assist with investigation.”