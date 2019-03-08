Hackney kids offered a chance to design future Eastenders set

Eastenders' famous set is based on a real Hackney square - and now youngsters in the borough are being given the chance to design a modern East End set for the soap.

Hackney South and Shoreditch MP Meg Hillier has arranged with the BBC director general Lord Hall for a competition for schools and youth groups in her constituency to take part in.

Bosses at the station want kids to come up with ideas to inspire future set redesigns or expansions, in the same way Fassett Square off Graham Road inspired Albert Square. Entries can be either a drawing of a 3-D model of a shop, house or location they believe would help the show feel more like the East End.

Two winners, chosen by Meg and Lord Hall, will have their design displayed at BBC Elstree studios, and have the chance to visit the set. One winner will be for ages 11 and under and the other for those aged 12 to 18.

Announcing the launch, Meg said: "This is an exciting competition for Hackney's young people to showcase the creative spirit that I know runs through Hackney.

"The original set was based on Fassett Square in Dalston. Hackney now hosts the new, real, E20 postcode. So, it is fitting that Hackney should suggest to the BBC what any new set could include to reflect today's East End.

"Get your designs in and I can't wait to see all the imaginative and creative ideas Hackney has to offer, which I'm positive will reflect our modern East End."

The deadline for submission is July 30. Send them to Office of Meg Hillier MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.