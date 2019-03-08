Search

Hackney kids offered a chance to design future Eastenders set

PUBLISHED: 16:19 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 21 May 2019

Eastenders writers in Fassett Square in 2014. Picture: Supplied

Eastenders writers in Fassett Square in 2014. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Eastenders' famous set is based on a real Hackney square - and now youngsters in the borough are being given the chance to design a modern East End set for the soap.

Hackney South and Shoreditch MP Meg Hillier has arranged with the BBC director general Lord Hall for a competition for schools and youth groups in her constituency to take part in.

Bosses at the station want kids to come up with ideas to inspire future set redesigns or expansions, in the same way Fassett Square off Graham Road inspired Albert Square. Entries can be either a drawing of a 3-D model of a shop, house or location they believe would help the show feel more like the East End.

Two winners, chosen by Meg and Lord Hall, will have their design displayed at BBC Elstree studios, and have the chance to visit the set. One winner will be for ages 11 and under and the other for those aged 12 to 18.

Announcing the launch, Meg said: "This is an exciting competition for Hackney's young people to showcase the creative spirit that I know runs through Hackney.

"The original set was based on Fassett Square in Dalston. Hackney now hosts the new, real, E20 postcode. So, it is fitting that Hackney should suggest to the BBC what any new set could include to reflect today's East End.

"Get your designs in and I can't wait to see all the imaginative and creative ideas Hackney has to offer, which I'm positive will reflect our modern East End."

The deadline for submission is July 30. Send them to Office of Meg Hillier MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill 'robbery' that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to 'at least 30 girls' in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Extinction Rebellion protesters call on Hackney Council to stop using 'toxic' glyphosate by end of 2019

Families protest against Hackney council's continued use of glyphosate. Picture: Polly Hancock

