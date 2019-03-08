Video

Sadiq Khan urges east Londoners to be proud of £1bn East Bank culture hub at Olympic Park

Justine Simons, Sadiq Khan, Rokhsana Fiaz and Hackney's mayor, Philip Glanville.

Sadiq Khan urged east Londoners to be proud that the biggest investment in the capital's cultural industry for more than 100 years is being built on their doorsteps.

Pupils played a fanfare before the groundbreaking ceremony started which was put together with the BBC.

The mayor of London was at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to break ground at the £1.1billion East Bank culture hub where the BBC, V&A, London College of Fashion and Sadler's Wells are expected to open bases.

Mr Khan said: "East Londoners should be proud that we have broken ground on the biggest investment in our city in culture in more than a century and it is taking place in east London."

When complete East Bank is expected to generate 2,500 jobs and give a £1.5billion boost to the economy.

Hackney resident, Andrew Adepipe, talked about his work at the V&A and Sadler's Wells.

On whether the jobs would be well paid and skilled, Mr Khan said he didn't want world class facilities that local people don't benefit from.

Ahead of the ceremony, the BBC worked with schools from east London to create a special fanfare to welcome the mayor.

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz joined him on the construction site to bury a time capsule full of things which would provide a snapshot of the capital.

Mr Khan quipped that it was unfortunate there wasn't enough space for the Conservative Party leadership contenders, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson.

The project has received funding including £385m from Mr Khan and £151m from the government.

Westfield Stratford City has also put up £10m for a training and educational programme for residents.

Mayor Khan speaks to youngsters who put objects representing the capital in the time capsule.

Mayor of Hackney Phil Glanville joined the group for Tuesday's launch.

"It was great to join the mayors of London and Newham, and most importantly school children from Tysson and Gainsborough Primary Schools, to bury this time capsule and mark the real start of this important project," he told the Gazette.

"East Bank will create new cultural and education opportunities for east Londoners and is just one part of a broader Olympic legacy that has already seen two universities set up in Hackney, and will over the next few years see the V&A move their permanent achive to the borough at HereEast."

A time capsule was buried on the ground where the East Bank cultural quarter is being built at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

University College London, Sadler's Wells and the London College of Fashion are expected to open their East Bank buildings in 2022, with the BBC and V&A following a year later.