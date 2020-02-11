Search

Advanced search

Project launches to train Hackney venues in how to spot and prevent sexual harassment

PUBLISHED: 09:22 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 11 February 2020

One of the posters for the council's Reframe the Night project. Picture: Hackney Council

One of the posters for the council's Reframe the Night project. Picture: Hackney Council

Archant

Venues across Hackney are set to begin training that will help them respond to and prevent sexual harassment in the night-time economy.

The training, courtesy of the independent Good Night Out initiative, was commissioned under the council's Reframe the Night campaign as part of its Hackney Nights safety charter.

Reframe the Night, in partnership with the City of London Corporation, uses stark messaging across posters and social media to challenge damaging night-time myths. For example, seriously tackling the damaging culture of victim blaming and ensuring that the onus is fully on the perpetrator.

You may also want to watch:

By signing-up, venues pledge to take all complaints of sexual harassment seriously and take appropriate action if needed.

Operations manager at Village Underground Keelan Warr said the venue was an early adopter of the project and staff had found it useful.

"The training has provided us with the tools, knowledge and confidence to challenge harassment and prevent instances of sexual assault," said Keelan.

Hackney's crime chief Cllr Caroline Selman said: "Hackney's vibrant nightlife attracts people from across the capital and beyond, and we want everyone who comes to Hackney to have a safe night out, which is the ethos behind Hackney Nights."

Most Read

Woman dies in Stamford Hill house fire

Firefighters at the scene in Olinda Road. Picture: @999London

Hackney thug jailed for 10 years after attacking woman with claw hammer

Mark Hosang. Picture: Met Police

Work on Cycleway linking Dalston to Walthamstow set to start in spring

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Storm Ciara: Road closed as tree falls on car in Stoke Newington

A tree was blown over in Grayling Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: Hackney Police

Baris Kucuk murder trial: Adam Tarik admits selling phone of the man he killed in Finsbury Park

Baris Kucuk

Most Read

Woman dies in Stamford Hill house fire

Firefighters at the scene in Olinda Road. Picture: @999London

Hackney thug jailed for 10 years after attacking woman with claw hammer

Mark Hosang. Picture: Met Police

Work on Cycleway linking Dalston to Walthamstow set to start in spring

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Storm Ciara: Road closed as tree falls on car in Stoke Newington

A tree was blown over in Grayling Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: Hackney Police

Baris Kucuk murder trial: Adam Tarik admits selling phone of the man he killed in Finsbury Park

Baris Kucuk

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

FA seeks observations from Spurs Dele Alli over Coronavirus video

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

This week 60 years ago: Pen club murder trial

Hackney Gazette, February 12, 1960.

EXCLUSIVE – Bob Wilson: ‘Arsenal have an absolute diamond in Martinelli’

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli. Picture: John Walton/PA

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson excited about future under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Brophy wants O’s to continue building momentum as they push for a strong final run in

Orient players celebrate James Brophy's goal (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24