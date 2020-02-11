Project launches to train Hackney venues in how to spot and prevent sexual harassment

One of the posters for the council's Reframe the Night project. Picture: Hackney Council Archant

Venues across Hackney are set to begin training that will help them respond to and prevent sexual harassment in the night-time economy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The training, courtesy of the independent Good Night Out initiative, was commissioned under the council's Reframe the Night campaign as part of its Hackney Nights safety charter.

Reframe the Night, in partnership with the City of London Corporation, uses stark messaging across posters and social media to challenge damaging night-time myths. For example, seriously tackling the damaging culture of victim blaming and ensuring that the onus is fully on the perpetrator.

You may also want to watch:

By signing-up, venues pledge to take all complaints of sexual harassment seriously and take appropriate action if needed.

Operations manager at Village Underground Keelan Warr said the venue was an early adopter of the project and staff had found it useful.

"The training has provided us with the tools, knowledge and confidence to challenge harassment and prevent instances of sexual assault," said Keelan.

Hackney's crime chief Cllr Caroline Selman said: "Hackney's vibrant nightlife attracts people from across the capital and beyond, and we want everyone who comes to Hackney to have a safe night out, which is the ethos behind Hackney Nights."