Diane Abbott to join 'Geffrye Must Fall' protest at museum reopening

Published: 5:28 PM June 8, 2021

The statue of Sir Robert Geffrye at The Museum of the Home (formerly called The Geffrye Museum). Picture: Ken Mears - Credit: Archant

A Hackney anti-racism group has called a protest at the doors of Hoxton's Museum of the Home upon its reopening,

Hackney MP Diane Abbott and Windrush campaigner Patrick Vernon are set to speak at a rally calling for a Hoxton slave trader statue to be pulled down.

Hackney's Stand Up To Racism has called for protest at the doors of Hoxton's Museum of the Home on Kingsland Road when it reopens on June 12 after a three-year closure and an £18.1million upgrade.

The museum will reopen with the statue of 17th century merchant Robert Geffrye still standing, despite the figures having profited from the transatlantic slave trade and local opposition.

Anti-racism group HSUTR plan to protest at the doors of the museum as it reopens at 9.15am and later rally opposite the statue on Kingsland Road at 12 noon.

Speakers at the rally include Hackney MP Diane Abbott, Windrush campaigner Patrick Vernon and Hoxton councillors Carole Williams and Yvonne Maxwell, along with many more.

The museum has said it aims to explain and contextualise the statue instead of removing it.