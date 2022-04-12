Hit gourmet wine and cheese deli opens in Hackney
- Credit: Laura Jalbert
A wine and cheese deli that attracts long queues in Islington could now become a hit in Hackney.
Entrepreneur Hugo Meyer Esquerré has opened Provisions in Hackney Road, six years after the Holloway Road equivalent welcomed its first customers.
Classic deli products are now being served alongside a daily fresh sandwich menu using artisan ingredients, curated by ex-Pollen Street Social and Frenchie chef Maximilien Truel.
But the plans do not stop there. The new site boasts a 700ft downstairs space to play host to a series of supper clubs at the 12-seater “Chef’s Table” - which launches in September. Downstairs will also be the base for the Provisions Wine School, the organic and natural wine school that launched in October 2021.
Hugo said the venue provides the perfect place for a programme of seasonal events such as wine tastings, talks and DJ nights.
He added: “Hackney is the place I feel most connected to in London, having lived here since 2009.
“There is a real sense of community here, and the fact that there are many great restaurants, outdoor markets and specialty food stores has led the residents to be more curious and enthusiastic about high quality products and the story associated with them.”
Provisions has become well-known for its natural wines, raw milk cheeses and artisanal deli items sourced from some of the finest small suppliers across Europe.
It also now has an online offering and is famed for a range of signature hampers, melted cheese kits and popular monthly wine and cheese subscriptions.
Hugo continued: “The shop will allow us to introduce new and beautiful goods, such as farmhouse cheeses and real wines, to an already thriving hub of independent businesses.
“We want to bring a special retail experience to Hackney, by sharing our knowledge and expertise and showing our customers how best to use our produce in the kitchen.”
The shop will be open 11am-8pm Tuesday to Thursday and 10am-8pm on Friday to Sunday with Mondays being closed. The bar will open in September.
For more information, visit provisionslondon.co.uk or on Instagram search @provisionsldn