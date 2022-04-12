News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hit gourmet wine and cheese deli opens in Hackney

William Mata

Published: 4:29 PM April 12, 2022
Provisions has opened in Hackney

Provisions has opened in Hackney - Credit: Laura Jalbert

A wine and cheese deli that attracts long queues in Islington could now become a hit in Hackney.  

Entrepreneur Hugo Meyer Esquerré has opened Provisions in Hackney Road, six years after the Holloway Road equivalent welcomed its first customers. 

Classic deli products are now being served alongside a daily fresh sandwich menu using artisan ingredients, curated by ex-Pollen Street Social and Frenchie chef Maximilien Truel. 

But the plans do not stop there. The new site boasts a 700ft downstairs space to play host to a series of supper clubs at the 12-seater “Chef’s Table” - which launches in September. Downstairs will also be the base for the Provisions Wine School, the organic and natural wine school that launched in October 2021.

Hugo Meyer Esquerré in Provisions' new Hackney base

Hugo Meyer Esquerré in Provisions' new Hackney base - Credit: Laura Jalbert

Hugo said the venue provides the perfect place for a programme of seasonal events such as wine tastings, talks and DJ nights. 

He added: “Hackney is the place I feel most connected to in London, having lived here since 2009. 

“There is a real sense of community here, and the fact that there are many great restaurants, outdoor markets and specialty food stores has led the residents to be more curious and enthusiastic about high quality products and the story associated with them.”

Provisions has become well-known for its natural wines, raw milk cheeses and artisanal deli items sourced from some of the finest small suppliers across Europe.

It also now has an online offering and is famed for a range of signature hampers, melted cheese kits and popular monthly wine and cheese subscriptions. 

The range of produce on sale

The range of produce on sale - Credit: Laura Jalbert

Hugo continued: “The shop will allow us to introduce new and beautiful goods, such as farmhouse cheeses and real wines, to an already thriving hub of independent businesses. 

“We want to bring a special retail experience to Hackney, by sharing our knowledge and expertise and showing our customers how best to use our produce in the kitchen.” 

The shop will be open 11am-8pm Tuesday to Thursday and 10am-8pm on Friday to Sunday with Mondays being closed. The bar will open in September. 
For more information, visit provisionslondon.co.uk or on Instagram search @provisionsldn
 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
