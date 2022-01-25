The Queen will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee next month - Credit: PA

In the run up to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next month, this newspaper is appealing for readers' pictures, stories and memories of Britain's longest serving monarch.

On February 6, the Queen’s reign will pass the historic milestone of 70 years and herald the start of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The date marks her accession day, the day her father George VI died in 1952.

Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee and she will be 96 when the main celebrations take place in June.

Buckingham Palace has unveiled the full programme of events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Celebrations will include the 95-year-old monarch opening her private estates to the public, and some of the world's biggest stars performing outside Buckingham Palace - Credit: PA

Throughout the year there will be street parties, a star-studded concert and a four-day bank holiday from June 2-5.

To celebrate the Jubilee we would like to hear your stories and memories of meeting the Queen as well as pictures and anecdotes.

Contact londoncommunity@archant.co.uk with your stories and JPEG pictures, as well a contact phone number.