News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Platinum Jubilee: Send us your stories and pictures with the Queen

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:16 AM January 25, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II opening the Wolferton Pumping Station in Sandringham

The Queen will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee next month - Credit: PA

In the run up to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next month, this newspaper is appealing for readers' pictures, stories and memories of Britain's longest serving monarch. 

On February 6, the Queen’s reign will pass the historic milestone of 70 years and herald the start of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The date marks her accession day, the day her father George VI died in 1952. 

Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee and she will be 96 when the main celebrations take place in June. 

Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace has unveiled the full programme of events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Celebrations will include the 95-year-old monarch opening her private estates to the public, and some of the world's biggest stars performing outside Buckingham Palace - Credit: PA

Throughout the year there will be street parties, a star-studded concert and a four-day bank holiday from June 2-5. 

To celebrate the Jubilee we would like to hear your stories and memories of meeting the Queen as well as pictures and anecdotes. 

Contact londoncommunity@archant.co.uk with your stories and JPEG pictures, as well a contact phone number. 

The Queen Platinum Jubilee
The Queen
Royal Family
North London News
East London News
North East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police car

London Live News

Gun found in car as Met makes 130 arrests during drugs op

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Church Street is included in Stoke Newington's low traffic neighbourhood (LTN)

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Revealed: Hackney, Islington and Newham are boroughs with most LTNs

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Delivery drivers from Deliveroo, JustEat and UberEats held a demonstration at Hackney Town Hall

Dalston delivery drivers demand shelter, safety and 'dignity'

Mia Lyndon

Logo Icon
A police car

London Live News

Man arrested over two separate rape allegations - one previously unknown...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon