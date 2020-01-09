Search

Work begins on cycle plan which closes junction off to motorists

PUBLISHED: 14:03 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 09 January 2020

The Dunloe Street intersection with Queensbridge Road. Picture: Joe Goodman

The Dunloe Street intersection with Queensbridge Road. Picture: Joe Goodman

Joe Goodman

Reconstruction work has begun to improve cycle lanes on Queensbridge Road.

Raised cycle paths will run from Whiston Road to Hackney Road, and the intersection at Hackney Road will be fitted with low-level cycle signals and an early release facility for cycles.

The intersection with Kent Street, and both arms of Dunloe street will be closed to all vehicles except bicycles. The Dunloe Street intersection will also be fitted with a raised parallel pedestrian/cycle zebra crossing.

Pavements along both sides of the Queensbridge Road from Whiston Road to Hackney Road will also be refurbished.

The pavements will be planted with trees, part of the council's commitment to plant 5000 trees by 2022.

A public consultation in September last year received 79 per cent approval from local residents for the proposed improvements.

Building is scheduled to be completed on the May 29.

