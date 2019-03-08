Search

Pedestrian crossings in Hackney are given a rainbow makeover to mark Pride month

PUBLISHED: 17:29 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 24 June 2019

Hackney's equality chief Cllr Carole Williams, Cllr Steve Race, Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs, Tower Hamlets Cllr Kevin Brady and Cllr Katie Hanson at the new rainbow crossing in Hackney Road. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

Hackney's equality chief Cllr Carole Williams, Cllr Steve Race, Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs, Tower Hamlets Cllr Kevin Brady and Cllr Katie Hanson at the new rainbow crossing in Hackney Road. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

Gary Manhine

Pedestrian crossings in Hackney have been given a colourful makeover to mark Pride month and celebrate the LGBTQI+ community.

Cllr Carole Williams, Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs, and Tower Hamlets Cllr Kevin Brady met up to mark a rainbow crossing being painted in Hackney Road for Pride month. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

"Rainbow crossings" have been popping up across London with one in Hackney Road on the border of Hackney with Tower Hamlets and another in East Road, Shoreditch.

The crossings are part of Hackney Council's Hackney Pride 365 initiative, which aims to celebrate and support the borough's LGBTQI+ community all year round.

They will be in place for the next few months, coinciding with the Pride in London festival on July 6 and UK Black Pride's celebration in Haggerston Park the next day.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville, Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs and their teams met up to mark the rainbow crossing painted in Hackney Road for Pride month. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville joined Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs and their teams to launch them.

Phil said: "These crossings provide a powerful visual reminder of our commitment to equality, with one linking two boroughs that clearly stand-up for diversity and tolerance. They are placed at the centre of the historically radical LGBTQI+ community of East London, which has contributed so much to the freedoms we have and enjoy today, but are also still here, taking part in the ongoing fight against prejudice that still exists."

