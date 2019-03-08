Pedestrian crossings in Hackney are given a rainbow makeover to mark Pride month
PUBLISHED: 17:29 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 24 June 2019
Gary Manhine
Pedestrian crossings in Hackney have been given a colourful makeover to mark Pride month and celebrate the LGBTQI+ community.
"Rainbow crossings" have been popping up across London with one in Hackney Road on the border of Hackney with Tower Hamlets and another in East Road, Shoreditch.
The crossings are part of Hackney Council's Hackney Pride 365 initiative, which aims to celebrate and support the borough's LGBTQI+ community all year round.
You may also want to watch:
They will be in place for the next few months, coinciding with the Pride in London festival on July 6 and UK Black Pride's celebration in Haggerston Park the next day.
Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville joined Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs and their teams to launch them.
Phil said: "These crossings provide a powerful visual reminder of our commitment to equality, with one linking two boroughs that clearly stand-up for diversity and tolerance. They are placed at the centre of the historically radical LGBTQI+ community of East London, which has contributed so much to the freedoms we have and enjoy today, but are also still here, taking part in the ongoing fight against prejudice that still exists."