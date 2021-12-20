Hackney anti-racism group holds fundraiser for refugees  

Hackney Stand Up to Racism (HSUTR) raised over £500 at a fundraiser to help support refugees - Credit: Sasha Simic

Anti-racism activists have raised more than £500 at a fundraiser to help support refugees.

The event, which was held outdoors in Hackney Central on December 18, was organised by Hackney Stand Up to Racism (HSUTR).

All of the funds raised will be donated to Care4Calais, a national charity which delivers emergency aid to refugees in the UK, France and Belgium.

HSUTR member Sasha Simic said that although the event was forced outside by the recent rise in Covid cases, it had been a resounding success.

“We took it into the streets and there was an overwhelmingly positive reaction,” he said.

“I was actually really moved to be there. It showed that the majority of people aren’t racist.”

Speakers at the event included Hackney Cllr Soraya Adejare, who criticised the government’s ‘hostile environment’ policy towards refugees.

The event comes after HSUTR raised a further £220 for Care4Calais at a fundraiser in Dalston on December 11.