News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Hackney anti-racism group holds fundraiser for refugees  

Logo Icon

Alex Marsh

Published: 4:52 PM December 20, 2021
Hackney Stand Up to Racism (HSUTR) raised over £500 at a fundraiser to help support refugees

Hackney Stand Up to Racism (HSUTR) raised over £500 at a fundraiser to help support refugees - Credit: Sasha Simic

Anti-racism activists have raised more than £500 at a fundraiser to help support refugees.  

The event, which was held outdoors in Hackney Central on December 18, was organised by Hackney Stand Up to Racism (HSUTR). 

All of the funds raised will be donated to Care4Calais, a national charity which delivers emergency aid to refugees in the UK, France and Belgium.  

HSUTR member Sasha Simic said that although the event was forced outside by the recent rise in Covid cases, it had been a resounding success.  

All of the funds raised will be donated to refugee charity Care4Calais

All of the funds raised will be donated to refugee charity Care4Calais - Credit: Sasha Simic

“We took it into the streets and there was an overwhelmingly positive reaction,” he said.

“I was actually really moved to be there. It showed that the majority of people aren’t racist.” 

Speakers at the event included Hackney Cllr Soraya Adejare, who criticised the government’s ‘hostile environment’ policy towards refugees.  

The event comes after HSUTR raised a further £220 for Care4Calais at a fundraiser in Dalston on December 11. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Shoreditch nightclub Cargo loses licence after failure to tackle crime 
  2. 2 Covid-19: Research reveals Hackney has highest R number in the country
  3. 3 Hackney's mayor welcomes declaration of major incident amid rising Omicron cases
  1. 4 Upper Clapton drug smuggler admits £5.5m cocaine conspiracy
  2. 5 Hip-hop speakeasy bar to open in Shoreditch
  3. 6 Firefighters struggle to fight blaze on 'cluttered' boat in Clapton
  4. 7 Sam Fender to headline huge Finsbury Park show next summer
  5. 8 Wanted: Can these 'high harm' offenders be found before Christmas?
  6. 9 'East London is in my heart'
  7. 10 Soup kitchen to provide free festive meals this week
Charity Fundraiser
Charity News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Bilan, David Munday and Esther Afrifa

London Live News

Guilty: North London offenders convicted or jailed recently

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The defendants pleaded not guilty at Wood Green Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

London Live News

'Audacious' fraudster conned Hackney hotel staff

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A brand new secondary school and sixth form is opening in Shoreditch Park

Data

How much does it cost to live near Hackney's best schools?

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Ilford Road Baptist Church has been praying for doctors and nurses caring for Covid patients

Coronavirus

Homerton Hospital remains 'busy' as Omicron variant spreads

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon