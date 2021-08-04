Letter: Remembering Mick Gosling

Opinion

Published: 10:34 AM August 4, 2021

Mick Gosling is remembered at a great friend of Hackney Stand-Up to Racism - Credit: Courtesy of Kathryn Johnson

Mick fought hard to build a world without racism

Sasha Simic - on behalf of Hackney Stand Up to Racism, writes:

Thank you for publishing Cllr Ian Rathbone and Des Burkingshaw’s tributes to Mick Gosling who passed away last April.

We also want to pay tribute to Mick whose life-long commitment to anti-racism was unshakeable – that is not just a figure of speech.

In his tweet lamenting Mick’s passing, Jeremy Corbyn reminded us that Mick was involved in some of the earliest mobilisations against organised racists: “Mick was a fantastic anti-racist campaigner. He was instrumental in organising the 1977 ‘Stop the NF’ demonstration in Wood Green along with Bernie Grant, Phil Marfleet, me, and many others. He spent his life opposing racism in any form.”

That devotion to anti-racism and anti-fascism never wavered.

Unite Against Fascism saw Mick as a “greatly respected....real ally”.

One full-timer at Stand-Up To Racism recalled that Mick would always ensure that they got an annual donation from Hackney Trade Council and that Mick would phone the office to check the money had got through.

Mick Gosling with sewing machinists and trade leader Ron Todd in 1984 - Credit: Courtesy of Kathryn Johnson

Mick fought to build a world without racism.

He took to the streets to stop fascists marching.

He stood in solidarity with immigrants, refugees and asylum-seekers.

He was an important part of our work supporting groups like Care4Calais.

There is a famous poem written by Bertolt Brecht from his play The Mother and it goes:

There are those who struggle for a day and they are good.

There are those who struggle for a year and they are better.

There are those who struggle many years, and they are better still.

But there are those who struggle all their lives:

These are the indispensable ones.

Mick Gosling was one of the indispensable ones.

Rest in Peace.

