News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

People of Hackney pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 12:45 PM November 15, 2021
A young man lays a poppy wreath at Hackney's 2021 Remembrance Sunday

A young man lays a poppy wreath at Hackney's 2021 Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

A procession of around 200 Hackney residents and ex-service men and women took place on Remembrance Sunday honouring those who have given their lives in the line of duty.

On November 14, Speaker of Hackney Cllr Michael Desmond lead the procession from the Town Hall to St John At Hackney Church.

The march paid tribute to fallen service people over the 107 years since the outbreak of the first world war on July 28, 1914.

Hackney people paid their respects to fallen service men and women for Remembrance Sunday

Hackney people paid their respects to fallen service men and women for Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

Remembrance Sunday commemorates the contribution of British and Commonwealth soldiers as well as civilian service women and men in the two world wars and later conflicts fought around the world.  

Cllr Desmond said: "The Remembrance Sunday service was a very moving occasion.

An army cadet at the Remembrance Sunday parade

An army cadet at the Remembrance Sunday parade - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

Remembrance Sunday takes place every year on the second Sunday in the month of November

Remembrance Sunday takes place every year on the second Sunday in the month of November - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

"It was heartening to see so many people come together to pay tribute to our fallen service men and women - who made a great sacrifice in the World Wars and all the conflict since. They must not be forgotten."

Speaker of Hackney Cllr Michael Desmond lead a procession on November 14

Speaker of Hackney Cllr Michael Desmond lead a procession on November 14 - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

Hackney MP Meg Hillier attended the parade and service

Hackney MP Meg Hillier attended the parade and service - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

Remembrance Sunday commemorates all people who lost their lives in conflicts since world war one

Remembrance Sunday commemorates all people who lost their lives in conflicts since world war one - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

The parade was accompanied by music from the Jewish Lads and Girls' Brigade band and the event ended with a church service. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Community halls in Hackney have reopened
  2. 2 Hackney man arrested on suspicion of possession of three handguns 
  3. 3 Woman sexually assaulted in early hours on Mare Street
  1. 4 Met defends e-scooter policing after 'disproportionate' black rider stops
  2. 5 ULEZ: Exemption for Blue Badge holders voted down
  3. 6 Great Christmas markets in and around north London
  4. 7 Homerton Hospital forced to open escalation ward
  5. 8 'It was like a scene from a movie': Hackney man facing jail for 2017 shooting
  6. 9 Shocking images show vulnerable Hackney tenant's 'uninhabitable' home
  7. 10 Rivington Street stabbing: Three arrested over Shoreditch attack

People of all faiths and backgrounds took part, including representatives from the ex-services association, reservists, sea, army and air cadets, scouts, guides and police.

Hackney leaders gathered to remember fallen soldiers

Hackney leaders gathered to remember fallen soldiers - Credit: Gary Manhine

Military officers pay their respects

Military officers pay their respects - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

The Speaker laid a wreath immediately after the march at the Cenotaph to remember those who lost their lives during military service. 

Faith leaders from across the borough gave readings before paying their respects during two minutes of silence. 

Land, air and sea cadets took part in the march

Army, air and sea cadets took part in the march - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

Faith leaders remember fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday

Faith leaders remember fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

Reverend Al Gordon led a moving church service attended by hundreds of people including the Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and local Hackney MPs Meg Hillier and Diane Abbott.

Reverend Al Gordon led a church service on the day

Reverend Al Gordon led a church service on the day - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

The parade then made its way back to Hackney Town Hall for the traditional march-past and salute.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville who attended the procession and service said on Twitter: "Thank you to all who attended Hackney's Remembrance Sunday service and march.

People of all ages including the scouts attended

People of all ages including the scouts and guides attended - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

"It was an honour to join so many from across Hackney to pause, remember and reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their borough and country."

Remembrance Day
Heritage
Hackney History
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dalston McDonalds protest

London Live | Video

Drivers refusing orders from Dalston McDonald's in protest over parking

Sally Patterson and Cash Boyle

Logo Icon
Gainsborough Bridge in Hackney Wick has opened to the public

Hackney Council

New bridge improves links between Hackney Wick and Olympic Park

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Deliveroo riders from the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) in the City of London,

London Live

Delivery drivers to boycott Dalston McDonald's amid parking row

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Gilby House, Wyke estate Homerton.

Housing News

Hackney residents fear serious injury or death before housing concerns...

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon