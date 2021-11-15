A procession of around 200 Hackney residents and ex-service men and women took place on Remembrance Sunday honouring those who have given their lives in the line of duty.

On November 14, Speaker of Hackney Cllr Michael Desmond lead the procession from the Town Hall to St John At Hackney Church.

The march paid tribute to fallen service people over the 107 years since the outbreak of the first world war on July 28, 1914.

Hackney people paid their respects to fallen service men and women for Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

Remembrance Sunday commemorates the contribution of British and Commonwealth soldiers as well as civilian service women and men in the two world wars and later conflicts fought around the world.

Cllr Desmond said: "The Remembrance Sunday service was a very moving occasion.

An army cadet at the Remembrance Sunday parade - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

Remembrance Sunday takes place every year on the second Sunday in the month of November - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

"It was heartening to see so many people come together to pay tribute to our fallen service men and women - who made a great sacrifice in the World Wars and all the conflict since. They must not be forgotten."

Speaker of Hackney Cllr Michael Desmond lead a procession on November 14 - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

Hackney MP Meg Hillier attended the parade and service - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

Remembrance Sunday commemorates all people who lost their lives in conflicts since world war one - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

The parade was accompanied by music from the Jewish Lads and Girls' Brigade band and the event ended with a church service.

People of all faiths and backgrounds took part, including representatives from the ex-services association, reservists, sea, army and air cadets, scouts, guides and police.

Hackney leaders gathered to remember fallen soldiers - Credit: Gary Manhine

Military officers pay their respects - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

The Speaker laid a wreath immediately after the march at the Cenotaph to remember those who lost their lives during military service.

Faith leaders from across the borough gave readings before paying their respects during two minutes of silence.

Army, air and sea cadets took part in the march - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

Faith leaders remember fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

Reverend Al Gordon led a moving church service attended by hundreds of people including the Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and local Hackney MPs Meg Hillier and Diane Abbott.

Reverend Al Gordon led a church service on the day - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

The parade then made its way back to Hackney Town Hall for the traditional march-past and salute.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville who attended the procession and service said on Twitter: "Thank you to all who attended Hackney's Remembrance Sunday service and march.

People of all ages including the scouts and guides attended - Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

"It was an honour to join so many from across Hackney to pause, remember and reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their borough and country."