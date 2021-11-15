People of Hackney pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday
- Credit: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council
A procession of around 200 Hackney residents and ex-service men and women took place on Remembrance Sunday honouring those who have given their lives in the line of duty.
On November 14, Speaker of Hackney Cllr Michael Desmond lead the procession from the Town Hall to St John At Hackney Church.
The march paid tribute to fallen service people over the 107 years since the outbreak of the first world war on July 28, 1914.
Remembrance Sunday commemorates the contribution of British and Commonwealth soldiers as well as civilian service women and men in the two world wars and later conflicts fought around the world.
Cllr Desmond said: "The Remembrance Sunday service was a very moving occasion.
"It was heartening to see so many people come together to pay tribute to our fallen service men and women - who made a great sacrifice in the World Wars and all the conflict since. They must not be forgotten."
The parade was accompanied by music from the Jewish Lads and Girls' Brigade band and the event ended with a church service.
People of all faiths and backgrounds took part, including representatives from the ex-services association, reservists, sea, army and air cadets, scouts, guides and police.
The Speaker laid a wreath immediately after the march at the Cenotaph to remember those who lost their lives during military service.
Faith leaders from across the borough gave readings before paying their respects during two minutes of silence.
Reverend Al Gordon led a moving church service attended by hundreds of people including the Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and local Hackney MPs Meg Hillier and Diane Abbott.
The parade then made its way back to Hackney Town Hall for the traditional march-past and salute.
Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville who attended the procession and service said on Twitter: "Thank you to all who attended Hackney's Remembrance Sunday service and march.
"It was an honour to join so many from across Hackney to pause, remember and reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their borough and country."