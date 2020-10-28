Search

Advanced search

Residents concerned over proposed Dalston redevelopments

PUBLISHED: 12:01 28 October 2020

Ridley Road Shopping Village in Dalston. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Ridley Road Shopping Village in Dalston. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Archant

Residents are concerned about proposed redevelopments in Dalston and the impact they will have on the area and its community.

Ridley Road Shopping Village. Picture: Leanne TamaraRidley Road Shopping Village. Picture: Leanne Tamara

Local forum OPEN Dalston says planning applications to redevelop Ridley Road Shopping Village will result in the loss of 39 units for small independent traders, and plans to build on a site next to the Colvestone Primary School nursery could see its outdoor learning space overshadowed by a new building.

You may also want to watch:

The council says proposals for both sites will be scrutinised to make sure they comply with the borough’s planning policies but added, it does not control either site which are operated by private companies.

A spokesperson said: “All comments submitted to the planning service about the applications will be considered as part of this process. As these are live planning applications, we cannot make any further comment.”

To comment visit hackney.gov.uk/planning-applications and search ref 2017/2897 for the Shopping Village by November 1 and search ref 2020/2206 to comment on the site near Colvestone School - or email planning@hackney.gov.uk

A cyber attack revealed on October 13 has left council services significantly disrupted. As the planning explorer is currently unavailable, residents can comment on planning applications by emailing planning@hackney.gov.uk citing the relevant site planning application reference.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Hackney’s Geoghegan Hart in ‘crazy’ Giro D’Italia win

Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d'Italia (Pic:LaPresse for RCS Sport)

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘disappointed’ not to build on early goal in Exeter draw

Leyton Orient Manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Residents concerned over proposed Dalston redevelopments

Ridley Road Shopping Village in Dalston. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

‘Who rakes in the cash?: Wall of silence from Hackney Council on who profits from secretive Tesco land deal

Campaigners from the Morning Lane Peoples Space Campaign have been conducting their own survey asking locals how they would like to see the Tesco site developed in the future. Picture: Polly Hancock

Leyton Orient settle for a share of the spoils with Exeter City

Leyton Orient Manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020