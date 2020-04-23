Residents fear lockdown will hinder Haggerston Baths consultation

The grade II listed building is included in the Victorian Society’s list of the most endangered Victorian and Edwardian buildings. It opened in 1904 and fell out of use in 2000. Picture: Lottie Maynard Fry Lottie Maynard Fry

A long-awaited planning application to renovate Haggerston Baths and add a new 800 person office block has been submitted – but neighbours say the coronavirus lockdown will affect the community consultation process.

Several residents who live near Haggerston Baths are worried the Covid-19 lockdown could have an impact on the planning consulation process as residents who don't live in the immediate vicinity of the building may not be aware a planning application has been submitted. Picture: Lottie Maynard Fry Several residents who live near Haggerston Baths are worried the Covid-19 lockdown could have an impact on the planning consulation process as residents who don't live in the immediate vicinity of the building may not be aware a planning application has been submitted. Picture: Lottie Maynard Fry

A planning application to renovate Haggerston Baths and add a new 800 person office block has recently been submitted but residents living near the building are concerned the coronavirus lockdown will affect the community consultation process.

They have set up their own online survey to gather opinions and concerns about the proposed development in the hope it will reach more people in the borough.

Residents welcome restoration of the historic building but think the council could have “taken more steps” to inform the public about the recent application.

Lawyer Fionnuaula Rogers lives near Haggerston Baths. She told the Gazette: “Notices have gone up but, with the lockdown, nobody’s going to see them.”

Residents living near Haggerston Baths have created an online survey to gather opinions on plans to develop the building. Picture: Lottie Maynard Fry Residents living near Haggerston Baths have created an online survey to gather opinions on plans to develop the building. Picture: Lottie Maynard Fry

The application was registered on March 31 and residents are invited to comment on it until May 3 but Fionnuala and several of her neighbours say consultation letters have only been sent to people living in the immediate vicinity of the building despite it being a Hackney asset.

Fionnuala said: “We’ve raised the issues with Hackney council and, normally, I would expect them to take steps to make sure the community was aware especially in this kind of situation like publishing things online more or sending the notice to a much wider catchment.”

Hackney council owns the building and put a statutory notice in the Hackney Gazette’s print and e-editions on April 9 but the distribution of newspapers during the epidemic has also been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The residents’ survey has already received 39 responses, four more than one carried out by the council’s chosen developer Castleforge Partners which was sent to 9,000 addresses.

Castleforge won approval for plans to transform the historic building into shops, community space and offices in 2017.

It says the plans will enhance the much-valued site and that they remain sensitive to its unique history and the strong community feeling about its long-term future use.

The company asserts it has been “committed to an open and wide-ranging consultation with the local community over the past 15 months.”

It has had five public consultations and held nine public meetings with immediate neighbours of the building and key interest groups.

A spokesperson from Castleforge Partners said: “The proposed redevelopment of this site is a really exciting opportunity both for Castleforge and for the local community. We will continue to work with residents over the coming months to discuss our plans and look forward to delivering the next chapter in the building’s history”.

Hackney Council has been contacted for comment.

