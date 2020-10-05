Residents protest “chaos” caused by Hackney road closures outside Hackney Town Hall

People gathered outside Hackney Town Hall on October 1 to protest road closures and traffic restrictions in Hackney. Picture; Holly Chant Holly Chant

Hackney residents gathered outside Hackney Town Hall to protest road closures and traffic filters implemented by the council.

Francis Eakins lives between Clapton and Stoke Newington and says road closures have meant increasing levels of congestion and longer journeys. Picture: Holly Chant Francis Eakins lives between Clapton and Stoke Newington and says road closures have meant increasing levels of congestion and longer journeys. Picture: Holly Chant

Residents from all over the borough rallied together against council measures to rebuild a greener Hackney, which have included the creation of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) by way of traffic filters, school streets and bus gates.

Car users and people living on, or near main roads, said they felt ignored by the council as many complained of increased congestion, pollution and longer journeys following road closures and restrictions.

Many protesters said they felt unheard and ignored by Hackney Council. Picture: Holly Chant Many protesters said they felt unheard and ignored by Hackney Council. Picture: Holly Chant

“I live in Hackney and they’ve closed off all of my roads near me. It’s a low traffic neighbourhood. I didn’t know anything about it until the day the barriers appeared. So, there was no consultation whatsoever and it’s forcing all of the traffic onto the main roads which means wherever I go to now I have to sit in traffic,” said Francis Eakins who lives between Clapton and Stoke Newington.

People at the event were also concerned that increasing levels of congestion might be affecting emergency services and worried about the knock on effects to the local economy.

Residents said journey times had more than doubled with one person saying it took them almost two hours to get to the protest by car, for a journey which used to take 20 minutes.

“This has been causing me a lot of chaos,” said Abbey Oledipo, who lives on the border between Hackney and Islington. She said both councils were not listening to residents and added: “They should give back our streets.”

However, other residents have praised the measures for making their streets safer and the council has explained that residents do have a say in the scheme as all new measures are being rolled out under experimental traffic orders (ETOs). Residents can share their thoughts on the measures up to six months after they have been implemented.

Environment chief Cllr Jon Burke said: “These measures are being introduced under experimental traffic orders, which allow people to have their say on each scheme, which will be taken into account, alongside traffic monitoring, before any decision is made on whether or not to make the measures permanent.”

The council has been contacted for comment about the road closure protest on October 1.

For more information on how to give feedback on the measures click here

Locals can share their thoughts online at www,news.hackney.gov.uk/rebuilding-a-greener-hackney/ or in writing.