Window Wanderland displays to light up Hackney

140 households and businesses across Ely created illuminated window displays as part of the city?s first Window Wanderland event. Picture: THIS IS PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Archant

Hackney residents are being invited to decorate windows, balconies and front doors to brighten up the borough's streets during lockdown.

Resident Lynda MacInnes is bringing Hackney's first Window Wanderland to Homerton and Clapton with hopes to light up her neighbourhood with a Covid-secure walking trail created by and for the whole community.

Anyone can take part and she says almost anything counts as a display, from a string of fairy lights or children's drawings to a band playing in the living room, so long as the display is family friendly.

Lynda, who has lived in Hackney for 25 years, told the Gazette: "Window Wanderland will give people a chance to see something different on their daily walks - a beautiful, light-filled, creative, magical something."

Those wanting to take part should sign up so their displays will be included in the route map.

Residents are then free to wander around enjoying the windows as part of their daily exercise from 5.30pm to 9pm from February 13-16.

Lynda added: "It's really for a small area of Hackney - a mini community of Homerton and Clapton - for those residents to decorate a window.

"Especially to try to bring a bit of light and encouragement to the staff of the Homerton Hospital. But anyone can walk from anywhere in the borough to enjoy the display."

Heidi Early, co-owner of the card shop Earlybird Designs on Stoke Newington Church Street, has also been inspired into decorating windows during lockdown. She is hoping to get businesses and people to create "displays of happiness" using whatever they can find in their homes.

She said: "As a business we want to show our customers that our shutters might be down but we’re still here.

"We’re still part of the community and we want to celebrate the creativeness of our community and have something positive to focus on and share in these bleak times. How nice will it be to go out on your daily walk and spot signs of hope and happiness."

She encourages people to share their displays on Twitter using the hashtag #signsofhopeinhackney.

A display of hope and happiness at the Stoke Newington card shop, Earlybird Designs. - Credit: Earlybird Designs

To view the map or sign up to Homerton and Clapton's Window Wanderland, visit www.windowwanderland.com/event/homerton-clapton-london-2021 or follow the project on Facebook and Instagram @HomertonClaptonWanderland or use the hashtag #lightupclapton

Send photos of your window displays to holly.chant@archant.co.uk