Restaurant owner delivers treats to Homerton Hospital
- Credit: Atique Choudhury
The owner of a Hackney Thai restaurant dropped off treats to hospital staff to thank them for their service.
Atique Choudhury, who owns the Thai restaurant Yum Yum in Stoke Newington, contracted Covid-19 and was cared for by Homerton staff.
He said he felt "blessed" to have recovered from the illness: "The people at the Homerton Hospital have done an amazing job."
But, he added: "We must think about the team that are actually operating this and the hard work and dedication that they have put in."
To show his appreciation the restaurant owner brought treats for the hospital's bereavement centre, where staff go to relax and "get their minds together after dealing with traumatic situations".
The treats donated to Homerton included snacks and drinks like tea, coffee, biscuits and chocolates.
Donate to Homerton Hospital at www.homerton.nhs.uk/homerton-hope
